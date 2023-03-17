The Army Declares No Foul Play, Family of Fort Hood Soldier Demands Answers

U.S. Army investigators reported late Thursday that there was no sign of foul play in the death of a female soldier at Fort Hood in Texas, but her family is demanding answers. Authorities reported that 21-year-old Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz, a combat engineer, had served with the 1st Cavalry Division for 15 months.
“Army CID will continue to conduct a thorough investigation and gather all evidence and facts to ensure they discover exactly what transpired. Information related to any possible harassment will be addressed and investigated fully,” Officials at Fort Hood issued a statement on March 13 confirming that Basalduaruiz had passed away.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of PV2 Ana Basalduaruiz, and we extend our sympathies to her father, mother, and her sister,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, commander, the 91st Engineer Battalion. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. She was an exceptional teammate that will truly be missed.”
Base officials reportedly told Basalduaruiz’s parents that their daughter committed suicide, as reported by Telemundo News. Her mother, Alejandra Ruiz Zarco, told Telemundo News that her daughter had accused both her Army supervisor and other base personnel of sexually harassing her. The family lives in Michoacán, Mexico.
Lucy Del Gaudio, a representative for Basalduaruiz’s family, told CBS News that her organization is still in the dark about the circumstances of Basalduaruiz’s death despite the Army’s most recent update.
“Nobody really has a valid timeline right now,” said Del Gaudio, who is also the chief operations officer for the Pink Berets, a non-profit based in Texas that helps women in the military who are dealing with trauma.
According to Del Gaudio, the family has been “stonewalled” by the Army over the s*xual harassment claims. “The Army is doing what they always do, not saying anything,” Del Gaudio said. The family’s first priority at the moment is learning as much as they can.
“At this time, they just need support, they want to see how they can get answers- any answers they can possibly get,” she said. A succession of deaths amongst the military personnel has prompted the facility to make reforms, including the alleged murder of 20-year-old Vanessa Guillén.
Having stated that Army Spc. Aaron David Robinson had sexually abused her, and Guillén disappeared in 2020. He fatally shot himself while authorities attempted to apprehend him for Guillén’s murder. On Wednesday, Guillén’s sister tweeted,
“She (Ana) was only 21 years old… I will be speaking to the family soon, I find it very sensitive to speak on something I’m not fully aware off yet and this is also very triggering for me.”
After Guillén’s death, Congress launched an investigation that resulted in the formation of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee, which in 2020 released a report finding that the base’s command had been accepting of s*xual harassment and assault.
The audit also discovered that soldiers felt uncomfortable on site and that criminal division investigators lacked the necessary experience. Among the seventy suggestions the panel issued in 2021 was a mandate for immediate action whenever a service member goes missing. Yet Del Gaudio claims that nobody has learned from the mistakes of the past and that this is merely a replay of what happened to Guillén.
“This is reliving Vanessa Guillén again,” she said. “It shows that all the leg work that we worked on diligently, the promises the Department of Defense made, and actions made against Fort Hood, were not taken seriously. Harassment is still prevalent and they need to address it.”
Baldo Basaldua, Basalduaruiz’s father, is a California resident who, in a Facebook post titled “Never leave me, I love you, baby,” shared a video of his daughters singing and dancing in the backseat of a car.
