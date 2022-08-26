The Best Times to Switch Jobs

There was a lot of talk about the “Great Resignation” in 2021, when an unprecedented monthly average of 4 million workers quit their jobs. Remember that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side if you’re thinking of jumping on the bandwagon. Shayla Thurlow, v.p. of people and talent acquisition at The Muse, a values-driven platform for finding and advancing a job, emphasizes the significance of being “thoughtful” throughout the process.

According to a survey of over 2,500 people conducted by The Muse, over three-quarters of working adults have chosen a new job only to find that it is very different from their expectations. The term “shift shock” is used to describe the resulting effects. Leaving a job without a good cause is a surefire way to get yourself into trouble, so be sure to take your time when looking for a replacement. Here are ten indicators that it’s time to look for a new job, as suggested by specialists in the field.

No one can count on your company being around for very long

If there are rumblings of layoffs or a possible acquisition of your company, “that in itself is a trigger that it’s time to seek for a new job,” says Paul Lewis, chief customer officer of the job search website and app Adzuna. It could be preferable to start looking for a new job before you are forced to leave your current one.

A flexible work schedule is no longer feasible for you

The fact that some people learned there are alternative approaches to their work is a positive outcome of the COVID-19 outbreak. Increasingly, people prefer to keep working from home, as Thurlow puts it. If you like working from home but your employer is requiring everyone to return to the office, it may be time to look for a new job. Self-employment can be a viable choice in several industries.

Tiredness has set in

An additional indicator that it’s time to look for a new work is if you’re feeling burned out. “The emotional toll that a lousy work takes on you is slow,” says J. Gerald Suarez, a professor of practice in systems thinking and design at the University of Maryland. It’s time for a change if you dread going to work or feel like you’re just going through the motions. It’s possible you can advance at your current company rather than looking for a new one. Talk to your manager about your frustrations and see if there’s any chance you could be transferred to a different team or position if you’re feeling stuck in your current position.

You need to get some experience on your resume

Not everyone who gets a job plans to stay there indefinitely. Some folks are exploring their career options by gaining work experience. In such a circumstance, it would be unwise to remain in one employment for too long. For optimal results, “the sweet spot tends to be between 18 months and three years,” says Christy Pruitt-Haynes, head of performance practice at the human resources consulting firm NeuroLeadership Institute. According to Pruitt-Haynes, you’ll be labeled as a “job hopper” if you quit inside the first 18 months. However, staying in the same job for more than three years may cause you to lose ground in your quest to reach your ultimate professional goal.

Your salary has not increased

If your salary isn’t increasing as quickly as prices have in 2022, you might want to look elsewhere for work. Inflation reached a 40-year high that year. There is no harm in exploring potential employment options, as Lewis puts it. One approach to figure out if you’re getting a good deal on your salary is to use a tool like Adzuna’s ValueMyResume. Salary.com and Payscale.com both provide resources that enable users to see how their wages stack up against those of others in the same sector.

You are no longer motivated by a sense of difficulty

A job is more than just a means to an end for many people. It’s an opportunity to broaden one’s horizons, grow one’s abilities, and make a positive impact. But if you’re bored with your career, it could be time to go elsewhere. If you feel your audience’s interest waning, Suarez advises going back to your “why.” If your values have shifted and your job no longer fulfills you, it may be time to look elsewhere for employment. It’s also possible that you’ve reached the pinnacle of your abilities in your current role and are now prepared to advance your career.