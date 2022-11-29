The Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Plead Guilty On Counts Of Terrorism And Murder

Payton Gendron entered a plea of guilty on Monday to state counts related to the shooting that occurred in Buffalo‘s Tops supermarket in May.
In total, Gendron admitted guilt to 15 crimes, which included murder and attempted murder as well as domestic terrorism motivated by hatred. More than a dozen federal allegations against him remain, some of which carry the death penalty. The date of his sentencing is set for February 15, 2023. Hate-based domestic terrorism carries a mandatory life sentence.
After the hearing, his parents Paul and Pamela Gendron issued the following statement: “We were horrified and devastated to find that our son was behind the heinous attack on May 14, 2022, at the Tops Grocery Store. With his guilty plea entered today, he will be held responsible for his deeds.
Our hearts are devastated for the destruction he inflicted on the families of the innocent people he killed and injured, as well as the African-American community in Buffalo and elsewhere.”
According to the district attorney’s indictment, Gendron fatally shot 10 Black people “because of the perceived race and/or color” of the victims.
Following the hearing, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn remarked, “Thank God for the families and the victims who survived this and this community don’t have to undergo a long, protracted trial.”
“The 10 lovely people who died that day will never be replaced by anything. At the Thanksgiving dinner this past Thursday, there were ten vacant chairs. I can never give a thorough resolution. There will never be complete restitution for the families.”
Along with 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of murder in the second degree as a hate crime, three counts of attempted murder as a hate crime, and one count of criminal possession of a firearm, he was accused of committing a “domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate.”
In addition to practicing shooting at state parks in Broome County, according to Flynn, Gendron illegally modified his gun and composed a 180-page racist manifesto that included the names of previous mass murderers that Gendron idolized.
According to prior reports by ABC News, Gendron’s motivation for the Buffalo attack has been tied to white nationalist online speech, especially the propagation of racial conspiracy theories. According to authorities, Gendron made the trip from his residence close to Binghamton, New York, to carry out the shooting.
The objectives of the attack, according to a Gendron paper found by investigators, were “to murder as many African Americans as possible, escape death, and promote ideals,” according to Flynn. The defendant’s vile ideas, particularly his hatred of Jews, immigrants, and other minorities, were also described in the paper.
In accordance with a 2020 law that was enacted in response to a shooting that targeted Latinos in El Paso, Texas, in 2019, Gendron is the first person to be prosecuted in New York for domestic terrorism motivated by hatred.
Federal prosecutors have accused him of committing a total of 26 instances of a hate crime that resulted in death and another that resulted in bodily harm. He is also accused of murder during a violent crime while in possession of a firearm. The public defender for Gendron entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf in July.
According to Rev. Al Sharpton, founder, and leader of the civil rights organization National Action Network, “His decision to plead guilty will provide the families some justice, but it will not stop the prejudice that led him to kill in the first place.
This was in reference to the Livestream of the shooting that was recorded by a camera mounted on Gendron’s helmet during the attack. “That horrific day was the byproduct of a white supremacy so blatant that its followers don’t hide under a hood — they Livestream their hate for everyone to see,” the author wrote.
After the hearing, the families of the victims from Buffalo are anticipated to speak.
