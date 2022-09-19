The Coroner Identifies The Man Slain By Lapd Cops With An Airsoft Gun.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man shot and killed by LAPD officers who responded to a report of a man brandishing what appeared to be a replica assault rifle.

Authorities on the 400 block of West 102nd Street in Vermont Vista shot and killed 19-year-old Los Angeles resident Luis Herrera on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to a domestic dispute, and Herrera allegedly faced them while brandishing a black firearm. Later investigation revealed the weapon to be an airsoft gun, police added.

With a bullet to the chest, Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene. There is currently no information regarding how many cops fired on Herrera or if he ever pointed the replica gun or fired at them.

After collecting and reviewing body cam and security evidence, investigators will likely decide whether or not deadly action was necessary.

Police reported that no one was taken into custody and that no one else was hurt.

According to the Coroner’s Report, an autopsy was planned but has not yet been performed.