The First G.O.P. Opponent Of Trump To Run For President Is Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations, officially entered the race for president on Tuesday. This well-hinted-at move is likely to leave her as the lone major Republican challenger to former President Donald J.
Trump for many weeks, if not months, as other potential 2024 rivals bide their time.
Ms. Haley, 51, who called for "generational change" in her party, seized an opportunity to get a head start on fund-raising and to command a closer look from Republican primary voters. She needs the support of Republican primary voters if she is to rise from the low single digits in early polls of the G.O.P. field.
She did not directly name Mr. Trump in the video in which she made the decision; nevertheless, she did make it quite apparent that she intends to break with the Trump era.
She urged Republicans to coalesce around genuine concerns and a candidate who has the ability to appeal to mainstream America, in addition to asking for a new generation to rise up and take leadership roles.
She stated that the Republicans had been unsuccessful in winning the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections. “There must be a shift in that.”
Many polls have shown that, in the event of there being multiple candidates for the Republican nomination, Mr. Trump would receive the support of fewer than fifty percent of Republican voters. This information has provided motivation for Ms. Haley’s campaign.
Her entry into the race highlights how the former president has failed to scare off rivals in his third presidential campaign, which was announced in November after a disappointing midterm election for Republicans. Her entry into the race underscores how the former president failed to scare off rivals in his third presidential campaign.
Her announcement represented a reversal of a statement she made in 2021, in which she stated that she would not run for office if Mr. Trump was a candidate.
She was an exceptional character in that upon her departure from the Trump administration, rather than receiving a parting insult from the president, she received praise from him. Mr. Trump reportedly stated that he suggested to Ms. Haley that she should run for office after she told him that she was considering doing so.
It is possible that the fact that the previous president has not yet given Ms. Haley a disparaging moniker or attacked her in another way is an indication that he does not view her as a significant danger. It is to Mr. Trump’s favour, from a strategic point of view, for there to be numerous contenders splitting the votes of Republicans who are opposed to him.
Since she left President Trump’s government in 2018, Nikki Haley has walked a tight line with her relationship to the former president. While she has praised his policies and successes while in office, she has also offered criticism that is aimed at Republican moderates. The day after the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, she stated that his acts “would be regarded harshly by history.” [Case in point:]
She told Politico several days later, “He went down a route he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him.” “He went down a path he shouldn’t have”
However, she was against impeaching President Trump for his behaviour in the aftermath of the violence. On Fox News towards the end of January 2021, she was quoted as saying, “At some point, I mean, give the man a break.
