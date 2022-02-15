California Examiner

Financial analysis

The inflation fee charged at local restaurants stopped after negative feedback.

ByMaria Shiela

Feb 15, 2022
The inflation fee charged at local restaurants stopped after negative feedback.

In select Submarine House locations in the Dayton region, the franchise has halted charging an “inflation charge” after a three-day trial period in which it experimented with the practice.

On Thursday, a client phoned News Center 7 after seeing an additional fee on her receipt. She described the situation as follows:

According to Annette Saylor, who frequents one of the restaurant’s locations a couple of times a month, she was “a little surprised” to see an inflation charge on her ticket when she checked it over. The phrase appeared on no other transaction I’d made at any other restaurant, “I had never seen it before.”

However, it was legal, and it was being charged due to the growing cost of living.

According to Kelsey Mears, director of franchise sales at Submarine House, the inflation charge was considered an alternative to an overall price rise. They said that the company was concerned about the growing prices of everything from raw materials to labor.

“We had some unfavorable response, which caused us to rethink our decision, and we ultimately decided against it after three days.”

Following the completion of the test, Submarine House said that it would be forced to implement an overall price increase for its goods. “It’s not so much about the number as it is about the philosophy,” Saylor said. “I simply believe it could have been stated more clearly.”

By Maria Shiela

Related Post

Financial analysis

Some Are Glancing at an Extra $2,200 in Tax Refund Cash Already.

Feb 14, 2022 Maria Shiela
Financial analysis

Stimulus Checks Worth Almost $3200 For People With Deceased Relatives

Feb 14, 2022 Maria Shiela
Financial analysis

Fourth Stimulus Check 2022 Update: The Eligibility criteria to get a $1,400 payment

Feb 13, 2022 Maria Shiela

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You missed

Financial analysis

The inflation fee charged at local restaurants stopped after negative feedback.

Feb 15, 2022 Maria Shiela
Tech

The US is about to reach its first Chinese IPO in months

Feb 15, 2022 Maria Shiela
Financial analysis

Some Are Glancing at an Extra $2,200 in Tax Refund Cash Already.

Feb 14, 2022 Maria Shiela
Financial analysis

Stimulus Checks Worth Almost $3200 For People With Deceased Relatives

Feb 14, 2022 Maria Shiela