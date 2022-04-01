California Examiner

The IRS Is After Your Cryptocurrency. What You Should Know

Maria Shiela

Apr 1, 2022
The IRS Is After Your Cryptocurrency. What You Should Know

Tax season arrives, and if you’ve made any cryptocurrency transactions, there is a lot you need to know. Mark J. Kohler and Matt Sorensen, tax attorneys, explain the critical facts you need to safeguard your assets and avoid fines in the video above. Kohler and Sorenson debate the following:

Strategies for capital gains

  • The Internal Revenue Service’s position on cryptocurrency taxation
  • Cryptocurrency trading tax methods
  • Tax methods with staking and Defi
  • Tax methods for cryptocurrency mining
  • Investing in cryptocurrency tax-free through an IRA or 401k

