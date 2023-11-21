The Most Roach-Infested Cities in the U.S. – Is Yours on the List?

While cockroaches play a vital role in the ecosystem, they can be an unwelcome presence in urban areas. Pest Gnome, a company connecting people with pest exterminators, recently compiled a list of the most roach-infested cities in the United States. The ranking was determined using data from the Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
1. Houston, TX
- Percentage of Homes with Signs: 37%
2. San Antonio, TX
- Percentage of Homes with Signs: 28%
3. Tampa, FL
- Percentage of Homes with Signs: Not specified
4. Phoenix, AZ
- Percentage of Homes with Signs: Not specified
5. Las Vegas, NV
- Percentage of Homes with Signs: Not specified
6. Miami, FL
7. Atlanta, GA
8. Birmingham, AL
9. Dallas, TX
10. Oklahoma City, OK
11. New York, NY
12. Richmond, VA
13. Los Angeles, CA
14. Washington, D.C.
15. Philadelphia, PA
16. Baltimore, MD
17. Riverside, CA
18. Chicago, IL
19. Minneapolis, MN
20. San Jose, CA
21. Boston, MA
22. Detroit, MI
23. San Francisco, CA
24. Rochester, NY
25. Seattle, WA
Why Houston? The study attributes Houston’s roach prevalence to its hot and humid climate, conditions that favor the thriving of roaches.
While cockroaches are beneficial as a food source for other creatures in the ecosystem, they can pose health risks to humans by transferring disease pathogens. To minimize the risk of infestation, Pest Gnome recommends sealing entry points, maintaining cleanliness, fixing leaks, and using pest control measures. In case of persistent issues, seeking professional extermination services is advised.
Remember, it’s not just about comfort; it’s about safeguarding the health and well-being of your home!