The Portland Police Department Is Warning The Public About A Number Of Fraudulent Car Ruses Throughout The City

The public is being urged to exercise care by the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) following a string of fictitious car emergencies that occurred in Multnomah County on Sunday morning. Many suspects are still at large.
Officers have responded to many complaints about three distinct occurrences with multiple victims in various locations, according to PPB. On Sunday, around after 12 o’clock, the spree started.
Within the Central Precinct’s jurisdiction, the first event happened at 12:09 p.m. The victim claimed that two individuals flagged her down by claiming that her gas tank was smoking, according to the police. According to PPB, one of the suspects exited their car’s passenger side and took the victim’s purse as she got out of her car to inspect it.
By 12:29 pm, the second event happened in the same area as the first one. Officers were informed by the victim that two male suspects had claimed their automobile was on fire. The thieves rushed into the victim’s car and drove off with it as soon as the victim got out to inspect it.
The third event happened inside the boundaries of the East Precinct about 12:41. According to the police, the suspects tried to halt the driver by pulling in front of him. The driver managed to avoid the suspects and continued on his way.
According to PPB, the descriptions of the suspects and the vehicles are the same in all of the occurrences. At this time, no information regarding locations or suspect descriptors has been made public.
PPB requests that members of the public exercise caution and pay attention to their surroundings. If someone points out a problem with your car, try to take it to a well-lit public area so you can check it out. Report any suspicious activity, such as the earlier events, and call 503-823-3333 for non-emergency assistance or 9-1-1 in an emergency.
As new information becomes available, this story will be updated.
