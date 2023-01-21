The Search For Madalina Cojocari Continues Two Months After Her Disappearance

On November 21, Madalina Cojocari was observed exiting a school bus. Madalina’s mother and stepfather claimed to have last seen her at their Cornelius home on Nov. 23, but it wasn’t until Dec. 15 — 22 days later — that her mother filed a missing persons report.
A grand jury accused Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter separately in January on suspicion of neglecting to notify authorities of a child’s disappearance.
Caylee’s Law is the law that the parents, according to the prosecution, broke.
The law was made in response to the death in 2008 in Florida of Casey Anthony’s 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. When a parent or carer “knowingly or wantonly fails to notify the disappearance of a child to law authorities,” it is a felony under the law.
On January 6, the search for Madalina was extended into Western North Carolina. According to law enforcement authorities, Diana Cojocari, Madalina’s mother, was found in a remote area in Madison County. According to accounts, Cojocari was encountered by a deputy at a pull-off on US Highway 25 close to Lonesome Mountain Road.
Days later, recently disclosed search warrants provided more information about the items that the case’s detectives are looking for.
In accordance with the documents obtained by Channel 9, detectives executed a search warrant at Madalina Cojocari’s residence on December 15 in search of any potential clues connected to her disappearance. According to the affidavits, they took 11 other items from the house along with three iPhones.
Later, on December 21, Channel 9 was at the house as more goods were taken by the police.
Despite the redactions in the warrants, it appears that detectives removed close to 40 items of evidence from the house on both dates.
The FBI, SBI, and Cornelius Police Department are still looking for Madalina. Since Madalina vanished, those divisions have up flyers and billboards of her.
