The Shooters Who Killed 6 People In Central California Are Still At Large

California’s VISALIA (AP) – The suspects are still at large two weeks after gunmen savagely murdered a teen mother, her 10-month-old child, and four other members of her family.
Authorities gave no explanation for the attack in an agricultural village in central California on Monday.
Other than to state that authorities think the killings were gang-related, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has yet to publicly identify the gunmen or provide any information regarding what he previously referred to as the “assassination-style” killings.
At a news conference on Monday, Boudreaux made his first public statements since the day following the shooting in rural Goshen on January 16. He declined to answer any questions from the media. He also did not mention whether anyone inside the residence was intentionally targeted.
The first of three mass killings in California this month occurred in a village of around 3,000 people in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.
Then, on January 21, there was a shooting at a dance club in a Los Angeles neighborhood that left 11 people dead and nine injured. According to police, the shooter later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and was discovered in a van.
On January 23, near San Francisco, two farms were the scene of gunfire that left seven people dead and one injured, less than 48 hours after the previous tragedy. The shooter has been detained and is being held on murder and attempted murder charges.
According to the authorities, they were looking for two suspects in the killings in Goshen. They boosted their reward to more than $20,000 on Monday for information that would result in their capture. The previous sum was $15,000, so.
Boudreaux claimed that the 16-year-old mother who was killed in Goshen was shot along with her son while they were escaping the turmoil in the early morning hours. The other four fatalities, including a grandmother who was shot while she slept, were between the ages of 19 and 72.
Rosa Parraz, 72; Eladio Parraz, Jr., 52; Jennifer Analla, 49; Marcos Parraz, 19; Alissa Parraz, 16; and Nicholas Parraz, ten months, have been named as the victims.
After spending months in the foster care system, the sheriff reported on Monday that the teen mother had recently been granted full custody of her son. Three days before they both died, on January 13, the two were reunited.
