The Stoughton Police Department Is Mourning The Untimely Passing Of A Veteran Officer

Daily news / By / January 2, 2023

The community of Stoughton is in mourning following the unexpected passing of a veteran police officer over the weekend. His death occurred on Saturday.

According to the Chief of Police for the town of Stoughton, Donna McNamara, Christopher A. Davis, 42, passed away while he was off duty after being discovered unresponsive in his Brockton home at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Davis, who had been a force member for 17 years, was transported to the Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

McNamara stated that “Officer Davis will be deeply missed for his generosity, bravery, dedication, and loyalty to his family, friends, the men and women of the Stoughton Police Department, and the Stoughton community.”

During this trying time, we ask that you keep his family, friends, and the members of the Stoughton Police Department in your thoughts and prayers. ” The department put Davis’ motorcycle outside police headquarters and hung black and blue bunting over it.

During his tenure with the police, Davis held the positions of member of the Special Operations Unit of the Stoughton Police Department, instructor of defensive tactics, and licensed arson investigator. He has received many commendations from the department, one of which being the Distinguished Service Award in the year 2012.

Davis is survived by his daughter, fiancé, mother, brother, niece, and grandchildren. He also leaves behind his mother.

The details of the arrangements have not been disclosed as of yet.

Read More:

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top