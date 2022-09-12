The U.s. Honors the 21st Anniversary of 9/11

On the 21st anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history, Americans paid heartfelt tribute and vowed to “never forget” on September 11.

Shevonne Mentis, a 25-year-old Guyanese immigrant and employee of a financial firm, was killed when her sister, Bonita Mentis, set out to read the names of victims at the ground zero ceremony.

“Even though it’s been 21 years, in our minds it’s only been 10. Seemingly only yesterday, “What Mentis had to say. The wounds have only recently healed.

In her own words, “nobody can actually comprehend that what happened that very day,” regardless of how many years have passed.

At the other two attack sites, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania, relatives and dignitaries also gathered.

The hijacking of four planes on September 11th, 2001, resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people, caused a dramatic shift in U.S. national security policy, and sparked a global “war on terror” led by the United States. Ayman al-Zawahiri, a key al Qaeda figure who helped plot the 9/11 attacks, was killed in a U.S. drone strike just over a month before Sunday’s commemorations.

When Osama bin Laden was killed in a U.S. raid in 2011, Pierre Roldan, who had lost his cousin Carlos Lillo, a paramedic, said, “we had some form of justice.”

“At least we’re still getting that justice now that Al-Zawahiri is gone,” Roldan said.

As well as sparking debate over the appropriate trade-off between security and individual liberties, the September 11 attacks temporarily united the country behind a common enemy. The events of September 11 continue to have an impact on American politics and public life, both overtly and covertly.

Unfortunately, Jay Saloman shares the concerns of other victims’ families that the 9/11 tragedy is beginning to fade from the minds of the American people.

“That day, our country was targeted by terrorists. And in principle, everyone should keep that in mind, and you know, take care and watch out, “Saloman, who had recently lost his sibling, commented.

Jimmy Riches, the firefighter, has a namesake nephew who, like a growing number of those whose names are read at ground zero, was not yet born when his relative died. However, the young man spoke on his behalf at the podium.

“To this day, I still think about you. You are always with me, and I know it “after reading a few of the victims’ names.

Many of Sekou Siby’s coworkers were killed in the North Tower’s Windows on the World restaurant. Siby was supposed to work that morning, but he was requested to switch shifts with another cook.

The Ivorian refugee struggled to make sense of such horror in the land of opportunity to which he had fled in search of a better life. And he struggled to make new pals who became as close to him as his Windows on the World companions had. Because “you have no control over what’s going to happen to them next,” he had learnt that it was too hard to get attached to people.

“Every 9/11 is a reminder of what I lost that I can never recover,” Siby said in the days leading up to the anniversary. Formerly a post-9/11 relief center, he is now the president and CEO of ROC United, an organization that advocates for the rights of restaurant workers.

Sunday, President Biden paid tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks by laying a wreath at the Pentagon and delivering remarks in which he said that the time since the attacks “is both a lifetime and no time at all.”

“On that beautiful, sunny morning, terror seized us. The smoke filled the air, and then the sirens wailed, and then came the stories, stories of the lives lost and of extraordinary acts of bravery on that terrible day. On that day, the American narrative shifted “…he made the following remark. “But the character of our nation that the terrorists thought they could damage is something we will not change, something we cannot change, never will.”

The president said “we owe you” to the civilians and service men who responded quickly to the attack on the Pentagon and to the Americans who joined the armed forces after September 11.

The American people’s “enduring commitment to defend ourselves against those who want us harm and deliver justice to those responsible for the crimes against our people has never once failed,” he said, “through all that has transpired over the previous 21 years.”

During his speech, Mr. Biden emphasized the significance of American democracy and emphasized the responsibility of American citizens to defend and safeguard it. President Trump has sounded the alarm over what he sees as attacks on democracy by some members of the Republican Party who refuse to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“We the people,” he referred to the people of the United States, since “the habits of the heart” are what make American democracy work. “Defending democracy once a year or occasionally isn’t enough. This is a daily obligation that cannot be avoided. So this is a day not only to remember, but a day of renewal and resolution for each and every American and our devotion to our country, to the ideas it reflects, to our democracy.”

First lady Jill Biden was also slated to appear in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes went down after passengers and crew members tried to assault the cockpit as the hijackers headed for Washington. A group of conspirators affiliated with Al Qaeda had taken control of the planes and were planning to use them as human missiles.

Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, attended the 9/11 memorial service in New York City, but no public officials were permitted to speak out of respect for the victims. Instead, family members of the victims read the names of the deceased out loud.

Nikita Shah went there wearing a T-shirt that read “never forget” and the name of her murdered father, Jayesh Shah, the de facto epigraph of the yearly commemoration.

Despite relocating to Houston, Shah says that his family still visits New York on 9/11 anniversary to be “among others who kind of had the same type of loss and the same feelings after 9/11.” When her dad died, she was just a kid.

Readers’ comments add their own unique flavor to the mix of American emotions surrounding September 11: sadness, anger, toughness, gratitude to first responders and the military, calls for patriotism and unity, optimism for a peaceful future, the occasional political jab, and a heartbreaking account of the victims’ missed milestones in life.

Some loved ones are particularly saddened by the fact that the nation, which had united in the aftermath of the attacks, has now become more politically divided. In fact, the threat of domestic violent extremism is now seen as equally pressing by federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which were reorganized to focus on foreign terrorism after 9/11.

“Tragedies tend to do that, bring people together. Another catastrophe should not be necessary to bring us back together “John DiGiovanni, a cousin of Andrew Colabella’s, was killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that foreshadowed the 9/11 attacks.

Beyond the attack sites, other communities around the country celebrated the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations. On the day designated by the federal government as Patriot Day and as a National Day of Service and Remembrance, many citizens took part in service initiatives.