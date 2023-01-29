Threats To Blow Up Petrol Stations Apparently Stem From A 14-year-old; The Situation In Wytheville Is Deemed Safe

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) – A bomb threat was made early on Saturday morning targeting the Go-Mart gas station that is located along East Main Street. A 14-year-old boy from Beckley, West Virginia has been found and is suspected of being the one who made the threat.
The Wytheville Police Department asserts that the teenager is responsible for additional threats that were made targeting a variety of petrol outlets in the surrounding area.
An explosive detection K9 was dispatched to the scene at one in the morning, but no device could be located. At three in the morning on Saturday, the location was checked and found to be safe.
There may be criminal accusations brought against you.
