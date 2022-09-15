Three Toddlers Drown at Coney Island; Mother Charged With Murder

BrittanyDaily news

The woman who was rescued on Monday in Coney Island’s waters unconscious and in critical condition is the mother of three kids who later perished.

A statement from the New York Police Department states that 30-year-old Erin Merdy has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of depraved disregard to human life, and three counts of the murder of children younger than 11 years old.

Three Toddlers Drown at Coney Island; Mother Charged With Murder
Three Toddlers Drown at Coney Island; Mother Charged With Murder

After two 911 calls led authorities to the children’s bodies early Monday morning, Merdy was reportedly brought into custody for questioning.

“The caller suggested that she was concerned that a family member may have injured her three tiny children,” said NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.

Dead bodies of Zachary, 7, Lilana, 4, and Oliver, 3, were discovered on the Brooklyn waterfront. The toddlers were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead after being examined.

Related Posts

3 Iranians Charged With Hacking

3 Iranians Charged With Hacking and Extorting US Companies

September 15, 2022
Bennett Sues Cuomo for Sexual Harassment

Bennett Sues Cuomo for Sexual Harassment

September 15, 2022
CEO of Mypillow Mike Lindell Alleges FBI Officers

CEO of Mypillow Mike Lindell Alleges FBI Officers Grabbed His Phone

September 15, 2022
Video Demonstrates Police Shoot Man

Video Demonstrates Police Shoot Man After Car Crash in Colorado

September 15, 2022
VP of Boston Bank Arrested in 2003 Stabbings

VP of Boston Bank Arrested in 2003 Stabbings, Sexual Assaults

September 15, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II Lies in State

Queen Elizabeth II Lies in State as Crowds Pay Respects

September 15, 2022

About Brittany

View all posts by Brittany →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.