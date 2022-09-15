Three Toddlers Drown at Coney Island; Mother Charged With Murder

The woman who was rescued on Monday in Coney Island’s waters unconscious and in critical condition is the mother of three kids who later perished.

A statement from the New York Police Department states that 30-year-old Erin Merdy has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of depraved disregard to human life, and three counts of the murder of children younger than 11 years old.

After two 911 calls led authorities to the children’s bodies early Monday morning, Merdy was reportedly brought into custody for questioning.

“The caller suggested that she was concerned that a family member may have injured her three tiny children,” said NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.

Dead bodies of Zachary, 7, Lilana, 4, and Oliver, 3, were discovered on the Brooklyn waterfront. The toddlers were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead after being examined.