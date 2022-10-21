Tom Petty Death: Is Overdose Of Drug The Reason Behind His Death?

Petty passed out in his Malibu home and was rushed to the UCLA Medical Center, where he passed away. His manager put the death down to a heart arrest at the time.

Who Was Tom Petty?

Petty was born on October 20, 1950, in Gainesville, Florida, the first of two sons of Kitty Petty, a local tax office employee, and Earl Petty, a traveling salesman. Bruce was his younger brother by seven years. When he first met Elvis Presley at age 10, his curiosity in rock & roll music was piqued.

His uncle brought Petty to witness the Follow That Dream filming in neighboring Ocala during the summer of 1961 while he was working on the set. Upon returning that Saturday, he was met by his friend Keith Harben and immediately exchanged his Wham-O slingshot for a collection of Elvis 45s.

He became an instant Presley devotee. Elvis "glowed" during that meeting with Presley, according to Petty. Petty claimed in a 2006 interview that the instant he saw the Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show, he knew he wanted to be in a band.

Soon after deciding to follow his musical dreams, Petty formed the Epics, a group that would ultimately become Mudcrutch. The group was well-liked in Gainesville and featured future Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, but their records were overlooked by the general public.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma’s The Church Studio, they made the recordings. “Depot Street,” their lone single, was dropped by Shelter Records in 1975 after failing to reach the top 40.

Petty reluctantly agreed to pursue a solo career when Mudcrutch broke up. Tench made the decision to start his own band, and Petty liked the sound. In the end, Petty and Campbell worked with Tench, Ron Blair, and Stan Lynch to create the original Heartbreakers lineup.

Their self-titled debut album was only somewhat well-liked by American listeners; it was more successful in Britain. The songs “American Girl” and “Breakdown” (re-issued in 1977), which were released after the band’s tour in support of Nils Lofgren in the UK, reached their highest peak at No. 40.

Shelter Records, which at the time was distributed by ABC Records, issued the debut album.

Tom Petty Death

According to a statement from his family posted on tompetty.com and a news release from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, musician Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose of numerous drugs on Friday.

According to the family statement, which was also shared on Facebook, Petty, 66, experienced a number of illnesses before passing away on October 2.

“Despite this excruciating condition, he insisted on honoring his promise to his fans and traveled for 53 dates while carrying a shattered hip, which grew worse as he did.

Wishing you the best of everything for Tom's birthday.#HappyBirthdayTom pic.twitter.com/cQDpiG6jiq — Tom Petty (@tompetty) October 20, 2022

The statement from Dana Petty, his wife, and Adria Petty, his daughter, reads in part, “On the day he died, he was informed his hip had graduated to a full-on break and it is our view that the pain was just overwhelming and was the reason of his overuse of medication.”

According to the medical examiner’s news release, the autopsy revealed the presence of citalopram, an antidepressant, temazepam, oxycodone, acetyl fentanyl, and despropionyl fentanyl in Petty’s system.

The medical examiner’s news release stated that the death’s “accidental” manner and its “multisystem organ failure due to resuscitated cardiac arrest due to combined drug toxicity” cause. According to the report, Petty also had emphysema and coronary artery atherosclerosis.

There are no studies that have been published on the safety of acetyl fentanyl for human use, and it has not been licensed for medical use in the United States. It is listed as a medication in Schedule I.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 20,000 of the more than 64,000 drug overdose deaths in the US in 2016 were linked to synthetic opioids, many of them using fentanyl and its substitutes.

The music industry has previously been hit by fentanyl. In 2016, Prince passed away after a heroin overdose at home.

