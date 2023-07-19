Tragic Crash in New Mexico: Small Plane Hits Home, Pilot Dead

On Tuesday, a small plane slammed into a house in New Mexico, killing the pilot instantly. The house caught fire after the crash, which happened south of Santa Fe Regional Airport.
According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, the plane was attempting takeoff at 9:02 a.m. local time, bound for Santa Monica, California.
“NMSP is investigating a fatal plane crash near the West Frontage RD and La Luna RD in Sante Fe. The scene is active,” the New Mexico State Police tweeted Tuesday. According to the FAA, the plane was a Cessna 310 with two engines that crashed at 9:08 a.m. local time.
The tweet below verifies the news:
A small plane crashes into a home in Santa Fe, New Mexico setting the house on fire — and killing at least onehttps://t.co/B7MaFvPz6O
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 18, 2023
The Cessna’s left engine reportedly failed shortly before impact, according to local officials. The accident is being looked into by the NM State Police, the FAA, and the NTSB.
According to the authorities, only the pilot was killed. On Wednesday, the FAA is slated to reveal their preliminary results.
