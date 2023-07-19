Tragic Crash in New Mexico: Small Plane Hits Home, Pilot Dead

Daily news / By /

On Tuesday, a small plane slammed into a house in New Mexico, killing the pilot instantly. The house caught fire after the crash, which happened south of Santa Fe Regional Airport.

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, the plane was attempting takeoff at 9:02 a.m. local time, bound for Santa Monica, California.

“NMSP is investigating a fatal plane crash near the West Frontage RD and La Luna RD in Sante Fe. The scene is active,” the New Mexico State Police tweeted Tuesday. According to the FAA, the plane was a Cessna 310 with two engines that crashed at 9:08 a.m. local time.

The tweet below verifies the news:

The Cessna’s left engine reportedly failed shortly before impact, according to local officials. The accident is being looked into by the NM State Police, the FAA, and the NTSB.

According to the authorities, only the pilot was killed. On Wednesday, the FAA is slated to reveal their preliminary results.

The California Examiner is your one-stop shop for the latest crime news from across the Golden State and beyond.

These articles provide background and/or links to recent events that may be of interest or use to you:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top