Tragic Shooting at Portland Hospital: Suspect and Security Guard Fatally Wounded

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a hospital in downtown Portland, Oregon on Saturday, and police claim they have killed the suspect.
The suspect, who authorities claim fled the scene of the shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in a vehicle, was apprehended by police in Gresham, Oregon, which is located east of Portland. According to a press release from the Portland Police Department, he was fatally shot by police officers.
Sgt. Kevin Allen stated at a press conference on Saturday that police were called to the hospital about 11 a.m. local time after reports of a person carrying a gun inside the institution.
Officers were called after reports of gunfire coming from within the medical facility. Allen stated that a witness told police that the man had left the hospital before authorities arrived.
According to authorities and a news release from Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, a security guard named Bobby Smallwood was shot and killed during the event. The hospital also reported that another employee, who was not identified, had been injured but was in stable condition. Nobody in the hospital was wounded during the shooting.
As part of their extensive hunt for the perpetrator, police evacuated a nearby Fred Meyer grocery shop and thoroughly searched it. Portland police said they eventually tracked down the guy and pulled over the car he was driving.
According to the police department’s press release, officers fired their weapons during the altercation. The suspect has been found dead. Police officers escaped unharmed.
Three Portland police officers “used deadly force in this incident,” according to a statement released Saturday night, and the identities of those officers will be released within 15 days, barring any security risks, in accordance with bureau protocol.
Following the incident, the hospital went into lockdown, but the shelter-in-place order was removed around 4:15 p.m. local time, as stated in the release. In a statement released by the hospital, Legacy Health president and CEO Kathryn Correia said, “Words cannot express the profound grief we are experiencing.”
In the words of the CEO, “We offer our unwavering support to Bobby’s loved ones, to our patients in our care, to the staff at Legacy Good Samaritan, and to all of our employees and providers suffering today.”
According to authorities, the Homicide Unit of the Portland authorities Department rushed to the site and is conducting the investigation alongside detectives from other units and the Forensic Evidence Division.
