Train Hits Police Car With Suspect Inside, Putting Officer On Leave

Consequently, a Colorado police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a 20-year-old woman was seriously injured when a train collided with a police vehicle that had been parked on tracks.

Local KUSA listened to the police radio and learned that someone had called to report a woman following and threatening them with a gun on Friday night. When the suspect’s truck was being sought by police in Fort Lupton and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, an officer from the Platteville Police Department radioed that he had located and stopped the vehicle.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened next, and they told KUSA that the suspect had stopped after crossing the tracks and that the officer had pulled over behind her, parking his police car on the tracks.

As a result of the 911 call, officers from Fort Lupton assisted in making a traffic stop, and the suspect was ultimately transported to Platteville in a police vehicle on suspicion of felony menacing. After searching her truck, the police reported over the radio that the suspect had been hit by a train while in police custody.

Several police departments are currently looking into various aspects of the case.

There are three separate investigations going on: the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking into the suspect’s injuries while in custody; the Fort Lupton Police Department is looking into the initial tip about the suspect; and the Colorado State Patrol is looking into the train crash but has referred Fox News to the CBI. The Platteville Police and the Fort Lupton Police departments did not react promptly to Fox News’ requests for comment, and CBI has yet to return the network’s calls.