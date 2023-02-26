Transgender Prisoners To Be Banned From Women Jails

New regulations that go into effect on Monday will prevent transgender women who have committed violent crimes from being housed in female prisons.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is taking a tougher approach, which means that not only will transgender women guilty of sexual assaults be barred from being kept in traditional women’s prisons, but so would be those convicted of violent crimes.
Murder, attempted murder, child abuse, assault with the intent to do great bodily harm or great bodily harm, endangering life, and harassment are all considered violent offenses.
No matter whether transgender convicts receive a gender recognition certificate, the new regulations will still apply to all transgender women who have male genitalia.
According to the MoJ, exceptions would only be granted in rare circumstances and would also require ministerial approval.
The actions come in response to the outcry in Scotland around the decision to transfer transgender criminal Isla Bryson, who was convicted guilty of raping two women before transitioning, to the all-female Cornton Vale jail.
Following a public uproar, the Scottish government changed course and started reviewing its regulations.
Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab stated: “Our new policy spells out a clear, common-sense approach to the housing of transgender prisoners. Safety needs to come first in our institutions.
With these logical new regulations in place, transgender prisoners who have committed violent or sexual offenses or who still possess male genitalia will not spend their sentences in a female facility unless specifically authorized at the highest level.
Director of the campaign organization Keep Prisons Single-Sex, Dr. Kate Coleman, told The Telegraph that the MoJ’s new approach to trans prisoners “represents a significant shift.” It depicts the actual risk that female inmates face when male offenders are confined with them.
“I hope that we will see comparable change throughout the criminal justice system. This is a good beginning in the right way.”
Over 230 transgender people are incarcerated, and more than 90% of them are transgender women who are confined in male jails. Most people have never asked to transfer to female prisons.
Now, transgender prisoner is not required to be housed in the gender of their choice. Where they are kept depends solely on the danger level determined by psychologists and prison administrators.
In March 2022, 187 transgender people claimed that their legal gender was male and 43 indicated that it was female, according to MoJ statistics. Of these, 181 were housed in prisons for men and 49 in prisons for women. In women’s jails, there were six transsexual inmates.
Scotland And England Take Very Different Approaches
Scotland takes a different strategy than the MoJ. In England and Wales, transgender women may only be detained in a female jail if a Complex Case Board risk assessment deems it appropriate. In Scotland, unless there are concerns about risk, it is assumed that individuals will be treated in accordance with their self-declared gender identity.
Five of the eleven transgender inmates in Scottish prisons—or 45%—are female. Following the Isla Byron scandal, the Scottish government put a halt to any transfers of transgender women convicted of violent or sexual offenses to their estates while a new policy was developed.
The stricter regulations south of the border come in response to a crisis in which a transgender prisoner who had been transferred to a women’s facility in 2018 sexually attacked other inmates. Transgender person Karen White was transported to New Hall jail, close to Wakefield, where she was being held on remand for many rapes and other sexual offenses against women.
Then it became known that she was accused of four sexual assaults against other prisoners between September and November of last year after being sent to the female prison, before being transferred to a male prison.
Seven of the 97 sexual assaults that occurred in female jails between 2016 and 2019 were transgender inmates, of which six were men who identified as women, according to information obtained through freedom of information requests.
If a men’s jail is not a secure place to house transgender women convicts, they can be held in a specialized section.
