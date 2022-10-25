Travis Barker Net Worth 2022: Why He Didn’t Travel By Plane For Over A Decade?

American drummer, musician, and reality television sensation Travis Barker. The fact that Barker developed a fashion line and a record label in addition to appearing on the MTV reality series “Meet the Barkers” is what makes him best known for playing drums in the band Blink-182.

Travis was listed among the “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time” by Rolling Stone magazine in 2016. Blink-182’s most popular album, “Enema of the State,” has sold more than 15 million copies.

Travis was a passenger aboard a private plane that crashed in South Carolina in 2008 as it was taking off. 4 persons passed away. Travis and DJ AM both suffered serious injuries, while Barker had burns covering 65% of his body. He underwent 27 operations and spent four months in the hospital rehabilitating.

Early Life And Education

In Fontana, California, on November 14, 1975, Travis Landon Barker was born. He was raised by his father Randy, a mechanic, his mother Gloria, a babysitter, and two elder sisters. At age 4, Barker’s mother gave him a drum kit, and the following year, he started taking lessons.

In junior high, Travis also studied the trumpet, picked up the piano, and temporarily joined a choir. He thought about going pro as a skater or surfer but decided that playing the drums was the greatest way to express himself.

Sad to say, Barker’s mother passed away from Sjögren disease the day before he started high school. Travis was a self-described stoner who participated in the marching band and jazz ensemble while attending Fontana High School.

Career

After graduating from high school, Barker played in the bands Snot and Feeble before joining Chad Larson’s ska-punk outfit, the Aquabats, in 1996. When Blink-182’s drummer quit the band, Travis recorded one album with the Aquabats and the band went on tour with them. In 1998, Barker took over as the band’s official drummer.

Barker’s debut album with Blink-182, “Enema of the State,” was released in June 1999, and the band quickly gained popularity thanks to the singles “All the Small Things,” “What’s My Age Again?” and “Adam’s Song.”

The video for “All the Small Things” won an MTV Video Music Award in 2000, and the song reached #1 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart and #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In the fall of 1999, the band set off on an arena tour, but Travis was forced to miss a number of the shows because of a fractured finger.

With Blink-182, Barker has released 5 additional albums: “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket” in 2001, “Blink-182” in 2003, “Neighborhoods” in 2011, “California” in 2016, and “Nine” in 2019.

Travis joined Tim Armstrong of Rancid’s rock/rap ensemble the Transplants in 2002 and contributed to four of their albums. In addition to recordings with the bands +44, TRV$D JAM, Box Car Racer, Expensive Taste, Goldfinger, Yelawolf, and other groups, Barker also recorded a solo album in 2011 titled “Give the Drummer Some.”

Barker created a musical label, LaSalle Records, in 2004 and a clothing brand, Famous Stars & Straps, in 1999.

In addition to appearing in a number of films and TV episodes, such as “American Pie,” “Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place,” “The Simpsons,” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” he published a memoir in 2015 titled “Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums.”

Personal Life

In 2001, Travis wed Melissa Kennedy; however, the marriage ended in divorce nine months later. He wed Shanna Moakler, a former Miss USA, on October 30, 2004, a year after the couple had their son Landon. Alabama, who was born in December 2005, is one of their other children; Moakler also has a daughter from a prior union with Oscar De La Hoya.

The family appeared in 16 episodes of the reality program “Meet the Barkers,” which aired in 2005 and 2006. In 2008, Barker and Moakler were divorced. Travis and Shanna were both detained in 2014 after police were called to their shared residence. She allegedly made threats to have her boyfriend beat up Travis and to have Barker kill Moakler.

Travis requested a reduction in child support from $19,000 to $2,900 per month in court documents he filed in February 2016. He stated that his annual income has decreased from about $2 million to about $600,000. Barker stated that his net worth was about $40 million in the filing.

After breaking up with Moakler, Barker developed a painkiller addiction, but he conquered it after his plane crashed. Also, read about Frankie Muniz Net Worth

He also attributes his increased health consciousness to the plane crash; he had been a vegetarian since he was a teenager but had to eat meat while in the hospital in an effort to hasten the healing process. After he left the hospital, he started swimming and running every day and adopted a vegan diet.

Travis and Kourtney Kardashian started dating in January 2021. In October 2021, they got engaged.

Plane Crash

On September 19, 2008, as it was taking off from Columbia Metropolitan Airport in Columbia, South Carolina, a private plane carrying Travis, Adam Goldstein (aka DJ AM), Che Still, a security guard, and Chris Baker, a personal assistant, crashed into a hillside and detonated. Also, read about Carson Daly Net Worth

The Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia, received Barker and Goldstein after the deaths of Still, Baker, and two pilots. Barker spent four months in burn centers and hospitals, receiving 27 surgeries and skin grafts while having burns on more than 65% of his body.

Travis, unsurprisingly, refused to board a plane for more than ten years following the accident. He had to be replaced as a result whenever Blink-182 played abroad. Thirteen years after the crash, in 2021, he took to the skies for the first time with Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker Net Worth

Travis Barker Net Worth is estimated to be around $50 Million in 2022. Barker spent $4 million on a four-bedroom house in the Cheviot Hills section of Los Angeles in 2014. In 2017, he sold it for around $4.5 million. Barker also spent $2.8 million in 2017 to purchase a 7,200-square-foot mansion in Calabasas, California.

In 2019, he placed it on the rental market with a $27,500 monthly asking price. In addition, Travis bought a $9.5 million mansion in Calabasas in 2007, a $1.5 million residence in Bel Air in 2010, a $1.3 million residence in Rancho Cucamonga in 2010, and a $480,000 tract home in Lake Elsinore in 2004.

