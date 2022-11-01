Trial Of Jacksonville Man Accused Of Murdering Ex-girlfriend, Wounding Sister Starts Monday

The trial of the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and seriously wounding her sister is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Monday.

Upon learning that Chad Absher had allegedly murdered Ashlee Rucker and shot her sister, Lisa, the police launched a citywide search for him. Yes, she made it. There have been thirteen postponements of the trial.

On this day five years ago, he allegedly shot and murdered Ashlee Rucker and injured her sister Lisa inside their Westside apartment, according to the police.

Lisa Rucker had a gunshot wound to the face and other critical injuries but managed to pull through. And she went home from the hospital to talk to News4JAX.

Relatives and acquaintances said that Absher had mistreated Ashlee for a long time and that he had gone to jail for stalking an earlier ex-girlfriend.

The police claim that Chad Absher had a gun on him when they arrested him early on Halloween morning. In the report, he is described as having begun to choke Ashlee before proceeding to shoot the two ladies.

However, Absher’s legal team has a different version of events. Claiming that he had acted in self-defense after being assaulted by women.

Absher’s father talked briefly to News4JAX after a two-day quest for his son, and he insisted that his son is innocent.

Now it’s up to the jury to decide. Absher’s trial has been scheduled for the thirteenth time. When the jury has been seated, the opening remarks will begin.

On Sunday, News4JAX had a quick phone conversation with Ashlee and Lisa Rucker’s uncle. He said that the family was prepared to proceed with the trial. At 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the jury pool will be selected.