Triple H Net Worth, WWE Career, Personal Life and More

Early Life

A native of Nashua, New Hampshire, Paul Michael Levesque was born on July 27, 1969. In 1974, he attended his first professional wrestling match, which featured Chief Jay Strongbow. At Nashua South High School, he participated in both baseball and basketball. To look like the professional wrestlers he saw on television, he began bodybuilding at the age of 14. His bodybuilding career continued after he finished high school in 1987.

Mr. Teenage New Hampshire was a contest he won in 1988. He was 19 years old at the time. He was the manager of a gym in Nashua when he met Ted Arcidid, the world champion wrestler who, it turned out, was working for the WWE at the time. A former professional wrestler named Killer Kowalski was running a wrestling school in Massachusetts at the time, and Triple H asked him to introduce him to him. To attend Killer Kowalski’s boarding school in Malden, Massachusetts, Levesque relocated to the city in 1992. Chyna, a future WWF legend, was one of his classmates.

Career

In 1992, under the ring name Terra Ryzing, Triple H made his professional wrestling debut against Flying Tony Roy. He had a decisive victory over Tony Roy. He won the IWF Heavyweight Championship in a match against Mad Dog Richard in July 1992. World Championship Wrestling signed Levesque to a one-year deal in 1994. As Terror Risin’, he appeared in his first live television match. Keith Cole had no chance against him. When Terra Ryzing was no longer available, he renamed himself Jean-Paul Levesque and utilized that identity for the next six months. As part of his character’s gag, he was required to use a French accent in his dialogue.

At the moment, Vince McMahon was not interested in signing Levesque to a contract with his company. After watching Levesque’s match at Starrcade, McMahon was sufficiently impressed to give him a contract, and Levesque left for the WWE in January 1995. Hunter Hearst Helmsley was Triple H’s WWE debut character. He was included in a series of vignettes in which he discussed the importance of manners. Helmsley defeated Bob Holly at SummerSlam, his WWF pay-per-view debut.

After losing in the Free for All at the 1996 Royal Rumble, his career took a turn for the worse in 1996, beginning with a feud with Duke “The Dumpster” Droese. Helmsley defeated Mankind in the finals of the 1997 King of the Ring competition. D-Generation X was created later that year by Shawn Michaels, Helmsley, Chyna, and Rick Rude (DX). Known for pushing the boundaries, this band became a household name. In the 1990s, this stability was a major component of the “Attitude Era.” Triple H’s ring name was simplified during this period to simply Triple H.

WrestleMania, the company’s yearly flagship event, has been closed seven times by Triple H, who has been the face of several important WWE pay-per-view events (tied for the most with Hulk Hogan).

Aside from being referred to as “The Game,” Triple H was also known as “The Cerebral Assassin” and “The Game.” For his third WWF title defense, Triple H defeated Big Show on January 3’s Raw Is War. When he tore his quad muscle in May of that year, he nearly lost his career. During that time, he was unemployed. In 2002, he made a comeback to the ring. It was on January 7, 2002, that Triple H returned to the ring at Madison Square Garden. As a result of winning the Royal Rumble, he secured an Undisputed WWF Championship match against Triple H at WrestleMania X8. For the first time in over a month, Triple H lost the WWE championship to Hulk Hogan.

RAW General Manager Randy Orton and WWE Superstar Triple H founded the Evolution stable with Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Batista in February of 2003. For the World Tag Team Championship, Rob Van Dam and Kane defeated Triple H and Flair. During the 2003-2004 run on Raw, Evolution dominated, with every member of the group leaving Armageddon with a championship. WrestleMania XIX saw Triple H successfully defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Booker T, a match marred by racial overtones. In September 2003, at Unforgiven, he lost the title to Goldberg after 280 days, in a match in which Goldberg had to retire if he lost.

After WWE

Today, Triple H works as a businessman at WrestleMania by launching NXT as well as being widely praised for his commercial skills in wrestling.

Triple H likened the WWE to Disney in an interview about life behind the curtain of the WWE. This is what he had to say: “We’re Disney. We are more than a one-dimensional form of entertainment. You have to remember, that Marvel was nothing more than comic book nerds 10 years ago. A rising worldwide entertainment content supplier, we are and will continue to be.”

Personal Life

On October 25, 2003, Triple H wed Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of WWE owner Vince McMahon. Aurora Rose Levesque (born 2006), Murphy Claire Levesque (born 2008), and Vaughn Evelyn Levesque (born 2010) are their three children (born 2010).

From 1996 until 2000, he was married to the late wrestler Chyna.

Making the Game: Triple H’s Approach to a Better Body was published by Levesque in 2004. Some of the book’s content is devoted to autobiographical information, memoirs, and personal opinions.

Lemmy, the lead singer of Motörhead, was a close friend of Levesque’s.

Salary and WWE Equity

The position of Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative was created for him in 2013. Wrestler Levesque made just over $1.5 million in 2013 from both his front office position and his wrestling career. In more recent years, WWE paid Triple H $2.8 million a year.

In addition, he owns a sizable amount of WWE stock. It’s also worth noting that Triple H’s wife Stephanie owns about 2.5 million WWE shares worth anything from $40 million to $225 million.

Triple H Net Worth

It’s estimated that Triple H net worth is $150 million. Stephanie McMahon, the WWE heiress, is also his wife. A.K.A. “HHH” or “Triple H,” Hunter Hearst Helmsley is WWE’s Executive Vice President for Talent, Live Events, and Creative since 2013. NXT, a WWE brand spinoff, was founded by him. Vince McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, is a professional wrestler in her own right.

