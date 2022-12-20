Trump Reacts To Criminal Referrals With Only 9 Words: The former president published a brief statement on his Truth Social platform after the House select committee looking into the Capitol riot last year voted on Monday to refer criminal charges against Donald Trump to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
On November 15, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida, former U.S. President Donald Trump adjourns from the podium after making a speech at a gathering. On October 13, 2022, in Washington, DC, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol held its hearing at the Cannon House Office Building. Inset: Representative Liz Cheney makes a statement.
The post made reference to Republican Liz Cheney, who serves as vice head of the largely Democratic House subcommittee. The Wyoming representative was up for reelection this year, but Harriet Hageman, a Trump-backed opponent, defeated her in the GOP primary.
Politico reports that Hageman got 66.3 percent of the primary vote compared to Cheney’s 28.9 percent. This falls only a few points short of defeating Cheney by a score of 40. After the midterm elections in November, Hageman went on to win the House seat.
The vote on criminal referrals by the select committee occurred just before its impending formal dissolution at the conclusion of the current Congress. The former president was charged criminally with encouraging an uprising, obstructing Congress, and conspiring to defraud the United States.
The committee claimed that Trump was the “central cause” of the riot on January 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, according to a final report that was also released on Monday.
Since they do not compel the DOJ to take action, the criminal referrals made by the House panel are essentially symbolic. In fact, the department has been looking into the riot on its own, and it is ultimately in charge of choosing whether to file criminal charges against any of the alleged participants.
The referrals were nonetheless a significant development because Trump is now the first former president in American history to be submitted to the DOJ for criminal prosecution. Cheney harshly blasted Trump for his suspected role on January 6 during the committee’s final of several open meetings on Monday.
Trump, who has declared a second run for president in 2024, was described by her as “unfit for any office.”
Cheney has long been an outspoken opponent of Trump’s actions during the Capitol incident, making her a frequent target of his wrath. In August, the former president predicted that she would “sink into the depths of political obscurity” in light of her primary defeat.
Her political career may continue when her stint in the House of Representatives is done. Cheney hasn’t ruled out a 2024 run for the presidency of her own.
Aside from that, the committee reported four Republican lawmakers—Kevin California’s McCarthy, Ohio’s Jim Jordan, Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry, and Arizona’s Andy Biggs—to the House Ethics Committee for defying requests for documents related to its investigation on January 6 by refusing to comply with subpoenas.
