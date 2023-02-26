Twitter Lays Off At Least 50 In Relentless Cost Cuts

The Information claimed that Elon Musk’s Twitter Inc. fired hundreds of workers on Saturday, marking at least the ninth round of layoffs since Musk acquired control of the social network in late October.
The report in the U.S. technology-focused publication early on Sunday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter, said that the job cuts affected multiple engineering teams, including those supporting advertising technology, the primary Twitter app, as well as technical infrastructure to keep Twitter’s systems up and running.
The request for comment from Reuters was not immediately answered by Twitter.
The tweet below shows people’s anger on Layoffs:
Did Twitter just lay off/lose another 80% of its employees? Just saw what seems like my 50th 🫡 tweet in the last 3-4 days.
So if you cut 80%, and then another 80% of what’s left, there’s like 300 people left at Twitter?
— Paul Lee (@BeeBimBop) February 26, 2023
Early in November, Musk, who had just paid $44 billion for Twitter, slashed costs by firing around 3,700 workers.
According to The Information, the most recent layoffs are intended to offset a decline in revenue as a result of Musk’s acquisition and further reduce a staff that had already decreased by at least 70% to about 2,000.
In November, Musk claimed that the service had seen a “huge loss in revenue” as a result of advertisers cutting back due to worries over content filtering.
