Two Arrested Following The Shooting Of An Undercover Michigan State Police Officer In Detroit

According to reports, two suspects have been arrested after an undercover Michigan State Police trooper was shot in Detroit last night.

At about 1:30 a.m., the firing began. The incident happened on the west side of town, in the 14000 block of Riverview Street, on Tuesday, September 27.

Ten-year police veteran and undercover drugs officer was in the neighborhood when shots were fired. The soldier took a direct hit to the body from a bullet.

Officials said his health has improved from “critical” since he was rushed to a local hospital.

Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police claimed that officers sealed off a nearby apartment after discovering three shot casings. While authorities looked for the shooter, residents were evacuated.

Shaw claimed that troopers had tracked a suspect’s car after identifying it on a security video. He also claimed that a police chopper was involved.

Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested after a routine traffic stop.

We’re trying to figure out who’s involved and who isn’t, Shaw added.

After a routine traffic stop, both occupants voluntarily and peacefully surrendered, according to the officials.

Shaw said that “quite a few cop cars” were present. The use of intimidating displays can force people to give up without much trouble.

One of the guys in jail was asked if they thought Shaw could be the gunman.

The two of us are optimistic, he remarked. We have high hopes that the area has become safer as a result of today’s events.