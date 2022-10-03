Two Brothers From Berkeley Were Killed At An Oakland House Party

This past Saturday night, at a home party in North Oakland, two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were shot and died.

A family contribution website states that 15-year-old Angel and his 17-year-old brother Jazy are the eldest of six children. A lovely spirit, Angel “was always ready for a great time, consistently carrying pleasure and laughter wherever he went,” the page reads. His older sibling was described as “funny and smart,” a natural guardian who was interested in and motivated by his sibling’s academic pursuits.

The shooting occurred on Saturday night at 10 o’clock in the 900 block of Apgar Street, close to West MacArthur Boulevard. Teens were reportedly throwing parties at the house, which was being used as a short-term rental, according to a witness who spoke with Berkeleyside. The East Bay Times, which first reported the gunshot, said the incident occurred at a birthday celebration.

When police arrived, they discovered a number of victims who had been shot. Even though emergency medical personnel attempted to save the boys’ lives, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third shooting victim was located by police and paramedics, who revived them before taking them to the hospital. When police arrived in Emeryville, they discovered a fourth victim who had been shot and had to be transferred to a nearby hospital as well.

The boys’ mother is single-handedly taking care of their other four siblings, so the family is asking for money to help out.

As BUSD mourns “loving members of the BUSD family [who] lost their lives yesterday in a senseless act of gun violence,” Superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel said in a statement on Sunday.

Ford Morthel expressed his deepest sympathies to the family and all those affected by the tragedy. The loss of these two of our own makes it all the more important that we support and care for one another.

She also mentioned that on Monday, the campus will have access to district leadership and counseling services.

Someone in the crowd helped administer first aid.

On Saturday night, a woman who was visiting the residence next door helped treat a man who had been shot. She didn’t want to give her name, but she did tell Berkeleyside that she had been watching a movie and suddenly heard several pops.

She had been able to hear the house’s music, laughter, and dancing for the whole of the evening.

She heard gunfire and looked out the window to see that the celebration had ended. A teenage male was laying on the driveway, which she saw. She went outside to check on him since she was worried he had fallen.

She swiftly applied a tourniquet to his leg wound using gauze and a belt after he informed her he had been shot in the leg. She claimed she initially learned CPR and first aid as a babysitter and has attended regular refresher courses ever since.

The woman claimed that following the shooting, most of the adolescents fled the area, but that one stayed to dial 911. She reported that the teenager was still conscious and responding when paramedics arrived to treat him before he was taken to the hospital.

Both patients are in stable condition, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The matter is currently being investigated by the OPD Homicide Unit, and no arrests have been made public at this time.

The identities of the two deceased have not been confirmed by the Alameda County coroner’s office, and police have warned that the process will be delayed until family members have been notified.