Two Brothers Jailed In Abduction And Murdering 4 California Family Members

Authorities in California have arrested two brothers in connection with the abduction and death of four family members this week. One brother is being detained on suspicion of murder, while the other is being held on accessory charges.

A former employee of the victims’ family company, identified as Jesus Manuel Salgado, was officially arrested Thursday night, Merced County sheriff’s spokeswoman Alexandra Britton said. He faces four charges of murder and four counts of abduction.

On Friday, Britton informed CNN that Salgado’s brother, Alberto Salgado, was also detained in connection with the case on preliminary accusations of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destruction of evidence.

Parts of the Monday abduction of Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, who authorities suspect were all murdered, were caught on security camera at the family’s trucking company in the central California city of Merced.

On Wednesday, a farmhand notified police that they had found the dead of four people in an orchard in Merced County.

There is “a particular place in hell” for the killer, as Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke remarked when he revealed the remains had been recovered on Wednesday night.

The timing of this, when we can reveal anything, should infuriate you, Warnke added.

On Tuesday, investigators stated they had arrested a suspect named Jesus Salgado after he acknowledged to being engaged in the kidnappings, as reported by his relatives.

Other than the allegations on which Alberto Salgado was being detained, the sheriff’s office did not immediately reveal specifics regarding the claims against him.

Britton said on Thursday that Jesus Salgado, 48, used to work at the victims’ company. She was vague, unable to mention even the job he’d previously had.

Calls to the Salgado family and search firms for lawyers representing the brothers went unreturned by CNN.

Here is what we know so far about the case as detectives work to determine the murderers’ motivation.

When and where did the kidnapping occur?

All four members of the family were kidnapped from their Merced, California place of employment on Monday morning, as shown in surveillance video provided by police.

Monday morning at 8:30 a.m., the footage shows Jasdeep Singh and Amandeep Singh pulling into the company’ parking lot.

Just before 9 o’clock in the morning, Jasdeep runs into a guy outside the establishment. From what seems to be a white garbage bag, the guy in the video produces what looks like a gun.

The footage begins at 9:11 a.m., showing Jasdeep and Amandeep being led to a vehicle with their hands tied behind their backs.

After a few minutes, the car is back in the lot, and the guy goes into the store. The guy walks out the door, rifle in hand, and takes Jasleen Kaur and her 8-month-old son Aroohi with him.

Authorities claimed they located the family’s burned-out car on Monday morning, which was the first clue that anybody had that they were gone.

On Monday, a farmer reportedly discovered the mobile phones of two of the victims on the side of the road. The farmer eventually answered a call and talked with a family member of one of the fatalities.