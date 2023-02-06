Two Children Were Critically Injured In A Car Crash Outside A Gadsden County School

As a result of an accident that occurred on Friday morning in front of Robert F. Munroe Day School in Gadsden County, two students were sent to the hospital in a very severe condition.
The incident took place on U.S. 90 at the Lanier Road interchange at approximately 8:30 a.m., as reported by the Florida Highway Patrol.
When the driver of an SUV that had three passengers decided to enter the school, they were going westbound on U.S. 90 when the driver made a left turn. According to the troopers, at that point, a driver operating a pickup truck collided with an SUV, causing damage to the right side of the vehicle.
Everyone involved was hurt, and all four of them had to be brought to the hospital.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two children were sent to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
During the time that crews were working at the incident, the eastbound lanes were closed. At 11:45 in the morning, the road was still stopped for some reason.
