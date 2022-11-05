Two Minors Detained In Brian Robinson Shooting

Washington, DC police reported this week that they have arrested two juveniles in connection with the killing of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson earlier this summer.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department reported that the juveniles had been charged with assault with intent to rob while armed in connection with the attack that occurred on August 28.

On Friday, law enforcement officials made an arrest involving a youngster who was 14 at the time of the incident but is now 15. On Wednesday, authorities announced the arrest of the second minor, a 17-year-old who was 16 at the time of the incident in Northeast D.C.

Police claimed that 23-year-old Robinson was shot numerous times by one of the suspects during the robbery attempt, but his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

According to NBC Washington’s reporting, Robinson fought with the suspects who tried to steal his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, which may have set the stage for the shooting.

“The suspects fled the site in a car without collecting any property,” police said in a statement released on Friday reporting the second arrest.

Because they are minors, we cannot release their names at this time. If they had legal representation was unclear. An official from the public defender’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Soon after, at the start of October, Robinson was given the all-clear to resume his training. First NFL touchdown came on October 13th.