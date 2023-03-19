Two People Were Killed by Gunfire Near the Pool at the Newhall Apartment Complex

The bodies of a man and a 16-year-old boy were found shot to death at the pool of an apartment complex in Newhall on Saturday.
Authorities were notified at 10:50 a.m. of a shooting at the Village Apartment Homes at 23700 Valle del Oro, just north of Newhall Avenue, homicide Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told reporters at the scene.
Reynaga said that both people had been shot in the upper body and were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not made public right away.
He said that people saw a man reach over the pool fence and shoot before running toward the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Deputies stopped a white vehicle matching the description given by witnesses within minutes and detained two young men inside as “persons of interest,” Reynaga said. Their identities were not revealed.
“From what we know so far, the shooting may have been related to a gang,” he said.
KeyNews.tv said that when county paramedics got there, one person was on the floor of a community pool and the other was lying on a pool chair.
