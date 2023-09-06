Two Students Arrested After Shooting Near Skyline High School in Oakland

Oakland police have arrested two students in connection to a shooting that occurred near Skyline High School on Tuesday morning. The school was placed on lockdown as officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area around 11:30 a.m.
According to Capt. Jake Bassett of the Oakland Police Department, no one was injured in the shooting, which happened near the theater area of the campus. A handgun was found on the scene, but Bassett did not provide any details on how it was related to the incident.
Bassett said that four individuals were detained by the police, but only two of them were arrested and booked into juvenile hall. He did not reveal their names, ages, or motives for the shooting. He also did not specify if they were students at Skyline High School or not.
Authorities said 2 people were arrested after reports of a shooting near a high school in Oakland, California Tuesday. A total of four individuals were detained following the shooting at Skyline High School, according to Capt. Bassett with Oakland police. https://t.co/l3lj2jiErm
— NBC Montana (@NBCMontana) September 5, 2023
The lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m., and parents were allowed to pick up their children from the school. Bassett said that the police are still investigating the shooting and are looking for any witnesses or evidence that could help them understand what happened.
He also said that the police are working with the school district and the school administration to provide support and counseling to the students and staff who were affected by the shooting.
He praised the school staff for their quick and professional response to the situation. “We’re very thankful that no one was hurt,” Bassett said. “We’re very proud of the staff at Skyline High School for how they handled this incident.”