US Has Charged Four Key Suspects In The Murder Of Haiti’s President

A day after being brought to the US for prosecution, four major suspects in the murder of Haiti’s president made their initial appearance in a federal court in the US on Wednesday. They were accused of plotting and taking part in the murder.
James Solages, Joseph Vincent, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, and Germán Rivera Garca, all of Haitian descent, appeared composed as they approached a federal court in Miami while clad in khaki prison garb and shackled at the wrists and ankles.
They did not speak during the session, with the exception of asking the judge, Alicia Otazo-Reyes, if they could afford to pay for a public defence.
I would value the court’s appointment of a counsellor, “Solages, the second defendant the judge summoned to hear the charges, remarked. When the court inquired about if they had jobs, funds, or property, he responded “no,” just like everyone of them.
For each of them, the judge selected a separate legal representative.
After Jovenel Mose was shot 12 times at his private residence outside of Port-au-Prince on July 7, 2021, Solages, 37, Vincent, 57, and Rivera, 44, were among the first people detained. All three are charged with planning to kill or abduct someone outside the United States and giving them resources and material support.
Sanon, a 54-year-old preacher, physician, and unsuccessful businessman, is accused of plotting to smuggle products out of the country and to make it so that export reports weren’t filed. He is also accused of smuggling things out of the country and supplying false information about exports. According to court records, he is accused of sending 20 ballistic vests to Haiti, but the packages were labelled as “medical X-ray vests and educational materials.”
Solages, Vincent, and Rivera could receive a life sentence if found guilty. If found guilty, Sanon, whose associates claim he was duped by the genuine, as-yet-unidentified assassins, may spend up to 20 years in prison.
The four were asked to remain in detention at a federal jail throughout the about 30-minute hearing because the prosecution claimed there was a chance they would flee the country. The judge scheduled an arraignment for February 15 and a bond hearing for Monday.
Seven suspects in the case are currently being held in U.S. custody and are being prosecuted in South Florida for allegedly taking part in the murder of the Haitian leader. Two of the roughly twenty former Colombian soldiers charged in the case are Rivera and Mario Palacios.
Rodolphe Jaar, a former American government informant and a businessman from Haiti who was detained in the Dominican Republic in January 2022, is one of the other suspects already in U.S. custody.
Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios, a former Colombian soldier who had fled to Jamaica from Haiti, was also detained in the same month. He was stopped by American authorities in Panama while travelling to Colombia.
Authorities apprehended John Jol Joseph, a former senator from Haiti who had also fled to Jamaica, in January 2022.
Due to death threats that have alarmed local judges, the case in Haiti is almost at a stop.
According to court records, Vincent sent Solages a video of a cat “reacting alertly” to the sound of gunfire two months before to Mose’s death. Vincent retorted, “That’s the way Jovenel will be pretty much, but (sooner) if you guys really up to it!,” in response to Solages’ laughter. “(This) cat will never come back,” Solages then retorted, adding, “Trust me, brother, we’re working on making a decision, “said in the documents.
Later, in June, about 20 ex-Colombian troops were allegedly enlisted to assist in the purported arrest of the president and safeguard Sanon, who saw himself as the new president of Haiti. According to the documents that are a part of the lawsuit in South Florida, Rivera was in charge of that team.
A plane was supposed to be used to kidnap Mose and transport him to an unknown location, according to the authorities, but the operation failed when the suspects were unable to locate a plane or enough weaponry.
The documents state that Solages misled other suspects a day prior to the murder by claiming that it was a CIA operation with the goal of assassinating the president. Solages allegedly shouted that it was apparently a DEA operation shortly before the murder to guarantee compliance from the president’s security detail, according to police.
Authorities in the United States claim that they spoke with Solages, Vincent, and Rivera while they were being held in Haitian jail around a year after the murder and that they consented to speak.
