Utah Football Death: Who Shot Him & Who Is Behind His Murder?

Young Aaron Lowe, at 21, played football at a high level. For his tuition at the University of Utah, Lowe received a scholarship in honor of his best friend, Ty Jordan.

They were high school teammates in Mesquite, Texas, so they had known each other since childhood. After accepting the award, Lowe said, “Ty made everyone around him better,” and added, “He made me better.”

Ty was a great friend of mine because he constantly encouraged me to do my best. When it came to my happiness, he never let me settle. I hope to carry on his work and name in his honor.

A lot of people on social media think we should finally retire the 22. The number 22 should be retired immediately and never used again, as suggested by one Twitter user.

We lost Ty Jordan and another loved one exactly 9 months apart. Rest in peace, Aaron Lowe. A second person remarked, “There has been a cloud over this program since 2019.

Later, Jordan Ty. Now we’ll hear from Aaron Lowe. It’s tragic that this happened under any conditions, and I pray that we can figure out how to prevent it from happening again.

Less than a year after teammate Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting, Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party early Sunday morning.

A few hours after the Utes’ 24-13 victory over Washington State, 21-year-old Lowe was shot and murdered, according to authorities in Salt Lake City. Police are still looking for the shooter, but a second victim, a lady, is in severe condition.

“Many of the partygoers who saw what happened before, during, and after the shooting likely departed before the police came. A conclusion may be drawn from the evidence gathered by detectives that, “the police said in a statement.

Many of them might have taken pictures or recordings that can help police solve the murder. In a statement, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said his squad was “devastated.”

“All of us here at True Believers send our deepest condolences to Aaron’s loved ones and the other victim of this terrible accident. Everyone who ever met Aaron agreed that he was an exceptional teammate, friend, brother, and son “His words. We will miss him tremendously.”

When Jordan, 19, died on Christmas Eve, 2020, from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, his high school teammate Lowe in Mesquite, Texas, changed his jersey number from 2 to 22 in his honor.

The organization recently announced that Lowe is the inaugural winner of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship. After accepting the award in August, Lowe reflected on how Ty’s presence benefited those around him.

“His help improved my condition significantly. Ty was a great friend of mine because he constantly encouraged me to do my best. When it came to my happiness, he never let me settle. I hope to carry on his work and honor his memory in this world.”

Jordan had de-committed from Utah, but Lowe convinced him to return. Before his untimely death, Jordan had already been selected as the Pac-12 freshman of the year and topped the country in rushing yards per game among all freshmen.

In his first two years, Lowe played in a total of 16 games, all of which were on special teams. This year, he has played in all four games. Utah’s athletic director, Mark Harland, released a statement reading, “We are grieved by the passing of Aaron Lowe earlier this morning.”

“Amazing young man, the inspirational leader of our football squad, and pillar of strength and bravery; that was Aaron.

Aaron’s loved ones, friends, and teammates are in our thoughts and prayers at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other person who was hospitalized as a result of this terrible event.”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox tweeted, “My wife Abby and I express our deepest condolences to Aaron Lowe’s family and friends at the University of Utah on his untimely loss this morning. His family has our deepest sympathies during this tragic moment.”

Donovon Mitchell of the Utah Jazz also tweeted his opinions. He then uttered, “Aaron Lowe, rest in peace.” Joe Ingles, a jazz musician, also shared his sadness in a tweet.