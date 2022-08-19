Video From The Scene Of The Vehicle Incident Involving Anne Heche Is Made Public

On August 5, new camera footage recording the aftermath of Anne Heche’s automobile incident revealed that the property sustained damage after the late actress smashed her car into it and it caught fire.

Multiple law enforcement representatives looked inside Lynne Mishele’s uninhabitable home in the Mar Vista neighborhood near Venice Beach, where she lived with her dogs.

In a video provided to CaliforniaExaminer, a representative of the Los Angeles Police Department stands in what was once a doorway, with the sky visible through the ceiling’s burnt wooden beams.

A woman who looks to be Mishele, who rented the residence, is seen searching among the rubble for salvaged items.

“This entire situation is horrible, and there are truly no words to describe it. I express my best wishes to everyone concerned.”

Mishele stated in an earlier social media post that she was “still healing and trying to figure out which way is up.”

“I wanted to extend an enormous, enormous thank you to everyone from around the world for the outpouring of love, compassion, generosity, and kindness over the past week,” she continued.

A GoFundMe campaign established by the property’s owners for Mishele has raised over $178,000 to date.

Firefighters pulled Heche out of the flaming home on a stretcher with a white protective sheet draped over her body, as seen by an above camera on the night of August 5.

She abruptly sat up for a time before entering the emergency medical truck as they approached it. Her representative said that Heche “had not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Heche sustained a “serious anoxic brain injury” and remained “in a coma” at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills so that she could donate her organs to the OneLegacy Foundation.

A subsequent blood test found “the presence of narcotics,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department. However, additional testing was required to “exclude any medications supplied at the hospital during her medical care.”

Heche received a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards for her portrayal of twins on “Another World” during the 1980s, which helped her achieve prominence on the small screen.

In the late 1990s, she rose to prominence on the silver screen for her leading appearances with Johnny Depp in “Donnie Brasco,” Harrison Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights,” and Gus Van Sant’s version of “Psycho.”