Video Shows A Guy Being Abused By Camden County Detention Center Personnel

A criminal inquiry has been requested by the attorneys defending a 41-year-old man who, according to a press release from one of his attorneys, may be seen on camera being pummeled by officers at the Camden County Detention Center.

Reportedly in September, inmates at the Camden County Detention Center filmed themselves. The first video was posted by the lawyer and seems to show his client picking up an object off the bench of a detention cell. Sheriff’s deputies approach and seem to attempt to detain him before repeatedly beating him in the head with batons.

In a second clip, the guy is seen being pinned to the ground in what seems like a corridor. There was no audible sound on the tapes, so we have no idea what sparked the fight.

Jarrett Hobbs, the man’s lawyer said, is who he is.