Virginia Guy Arrested for Pointing Laser Pointer at Police Helicopter During Pursuit

Last week, a man in Virginia was arrested for shining a laser pointer at a police helicopter that was looking for someone who was trying to get away from police.
Fairfax County police said that their helicopter, Fairfax 1, was helping Virginia State Police look for a person who ran away from them at 11:25 p.m. on March 10.
During the chase, the crew of the helicopter saw someone point a laser at it from an apartment building.
Using the FLIR system on the plane, the crew found that the laser was coming from an apartment balcony in the 9200 block of Ashland Woods Lane.
The person who did it was a 25-year-old man, according to detectives from Fairfax County’s Special Investigation Division.
The tweet below shows the image of the laser used on the helicopter:
Andy Vermaut shares:Virginia man arrested for shining laser pointer at police helicopter during pursuit: A man in northern Virginia was arrested last week after shining a laser… https://t.co/HjFXvHCLtq Thank you. #ThankYouJournalistsForTheNewsWeGetFromYou #AndyVermautThanksYou pic.twitter.com/1wTcwVOb8g
— Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) March 16, 2023
He was arrested for a class 1 misdemeanor in the Commonwealth called interfering with the operation of an aircraft.
Fairfax County police said on Facebook that pointing a laser at an airplane is against the law and a very bad idea when the plane is a police helicopter.
Fairfax County police say that the man, whose name was not given, was set free on a surety bond.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner: