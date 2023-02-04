Virginia Man Is Accused Of Molesting Children Indecently At A Pool In Loudoun County

According to the authorities, a guy from Virginia was charged after he reportedly touched youngsters in an inappropriate manner on two separate occasions while they were visiting a pool in Loudoun County.
Michael D. Taylor, 62, was arrested and charged with a total of four counts of assault in connection with two separate incidents, one of which was reportedly an assault that took place on Friday and the other of which was reportedly an assault that took place in December.
On Friday morning about six o’clock, deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Claude Moore Park swimming pool in Sterling, Virginia, in response to a report that an assault had taken place there.
On Friday, according to the sheriff’s office, two children complained that an adult inappropriately touched them while they were at the pool.
The sheriff’s office also discovered that Taylor inappropriately handled two children during a different incident that took place at the pool in the month of December.
Taylor was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without the possibility of bond.
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe there could be additional suspects in this case.
