In connection with a series of sexual assaults against women and children that occurred in Boston about 20 years ago, a man from Quincy, Massachusetts has been slammed with various charges.

Ivan Cheung, now 42 years old, is accused of raping four people between 2003 and 2006, including two young girls and two women. He was employed by the Boston-based financial services business State Street.

Ivan Cheung, a VP for State Street Bank, appeared in court on multiple rape charges. Prosecutors say they were able to connect him to some of the crimes after they got his DNA when detectives grabbed cigarette butts after developing him as suspect. The rapes happened years ago. — Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) September 13, 2022

According to the prosecution, Cheung’s first victims were two teenage girls in 2003 when they were 13 and 14. He allegedly kidnapped the 13-year-old sex worker from Chinatown, transported her to an unknown location, then raped and stabbed her to death.

A week later, Cheung allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old girl. The prosecution claims he picked her up near Charles Circle, drove her somewhere else, raped her, and then stabbed her.

Another woman, this one 23 at the time, was involved in the third event that took place in 2005. She was allegedly picked up by Cheung at Park Plaza, where he raped her at knifepoint before stabbing her multiple times.

The last reported assault by Cheung was in 2006, and it was on a woman of 18 at the time. He allegedly picked her up in the North End and raped her with a knife.

In both of the recent cases, DNA evidence was gathered. Boston police investigating Cheung in June 2022 found a discarded cigarette and used the DNA from it to identify the elder victims.

On Monday, about 5 o’clock, the police made an arrest on Cheung. He faced two counts of aggravated statutory rape and four counts of aggravated rape against a child.

If Mr. Cheung believed the passage of time had made it impossible for him to face justice for these heinous actions, he was gravely incorrect. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, “The officers who investigated this investigation deserve immense credit for maintaining the course and bringing him in to face these charges.”

An official from State Street’s public relations department confirmed the news of Cheung’s dismissal on Tuesday. A vice president at the major bank, so the rumor goes.

Cheung’s bail has been set at $1 million. On September 22nd, he will be back in court to face potential further accusations.