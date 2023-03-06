WandaVision Cast: Have A Look Into The Details Of All The Characters

WandaVision Cast will be discussed in this article. The first MCU TV show to debut on Disney+ is called WandaVision, which centers on Wanda Maximoff and Vision as they live their perfect suburbia life against a classic sitcom backdrop.
They quickly begin to realize, though, that nothing is quite what it seems. WandaVision has a ton of well-known actors and famous stars, just like the MCU films. Below is a list of the characters and previous appearances they have had on television. [Disney+] Let’s discuss WandaVision Cast ahead.
WandaVision Cast: Who Plays Wanda In WandaVision? – Elizabeth Olsen
In WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen portrays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. Along with her twin brother Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch made her film debut in Captain America: The Winter Solider. Elizabeth’s most well-known performances outside of the MCU are in the films Martha Marcy May Marlene, Kill Your Darlings, Godzilla (2014), and Ingrid Goes West. She is also Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s younger sister.
Full cast of WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos! pic.twitter.com/SExVbdIS0M
— Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) January 4, 2023
Who plays Vision In WandaVision? – Paul Bettany
WandaVision stars Paul Bettany as Vision. To aid the Avengers in taking down Ultron, Tony Stark, and Bruce Banner developed the android known as Vision. One of the many characters killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War was Vision. Paul Bettany is best known for his work outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Da Vinci Code, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Dogville, and Wimbledon.
Who plays Agnes In WandaVision? – Kathryn Hahn
Agnes, the nosy neighbor, is portrayed by Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision. Agnes is a unique WandaVision figure that has never before appeared in the MCU. Kathryn will be immediately recognizable to viewers thanks to her many legendary comic appearances, including those in Bad Moms, Parks, and Recreation, Transparent, Anchorman, Step Brothers, and We’re The Millers.
Who Plays Geraldine/Monica Rambeau In WandaVision? – Teyonah Parris
In WandaVision, Teyonah Parris portrays Monica Rambeau as an adult. Maria Rambeau, Carol Danvers’/Captain Marvel’s closest friend, is Monica’s mother. Monica made a little child appearance in Captain Marvel. Teyonah is a familiar face to Mad Men fans as Dawn, and she also starred in Dear White People, Chi-Raq, and If Beale Street Could Talk. In Captain Marvel 2, she will play Monica Rambeau.
Who plays Darcy Lewis In WandaVision? – Kat Dennings
Darcy Lewis is portrayed by Kat Dennings in WandaVision. The Thor movie character Darcy worked as an intern with Jane Foster’s research team. Since Thor: The Dark World, she has not appeared in the MCU. You may be familiar with Kat outside of the MCU thanks to her work on 2 Broke Girls, Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist, The House Bunny, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.
Who Plays Jimmy Woo In WandaVision? – Randall Park
Jimmy Woo is portrayed by Randall Park in WandaVision. A former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent named Jimmy joins the FBI. He had a prior role in Ant-Man and the Wasp. The parts he played in Fresh Off The Boat, Veep, Aquaman, The Disaster Artist, and Trainwreck, to mention a few, have made Randall a household figure.
Who Plays Dottie Jones In WandaVision? – Emma Caulfield
Dottie is portrayed by Emma Caulfield in WandaVision. Dottie is a brand-new character in the MCU who is described as “a suspicious parent who commands the neighborhood with an iron hand and a poison smile”. Emma’s portrayal as Anya on Buffy the Vampire Slayer is likely what makes her most well-known. She has also played prominent roles in the TV shows Supergirl, Once Once a Time, and Beverly Hills, 90210.
