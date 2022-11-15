Warzone 2.0 Release Date, Platforms, Gamplay Changes, New Map And Much More

Call of Duty: Warzone’s upcoming generation will have significant improvements over the present version and a complete overhaul of advancement and metrics.

The change has officially begun with the release of Modern Warfare 2, and we will soon be able to play the newest iteration of Warzone.

Here is what we currently know.

Warzone 2.0 Platforms

Infinity Ward has correctly noted that it would be abandoning by far the biggest slice of gamers if it gave up on the PS4 and Xbox One, thus despite the cries of die-hard fans, the next generation of Warzone won’t be abandoning earlier devices.

You may therefore count on Warzone 2.0 to be released for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, this will entail fully native versions of the game for better performance and quality.

Warzone 2.0 Is It Free?

Warzone 2 will undoubtedly maintain the free-to-play model that helped the first game become such a sensation.

You won’t need to purchase an online membership to enjoy Warzone 2.0’s online features on PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360, thus you can play the game for free in its entirety.

Do Skins And Guns Carry Over To Warzone 2.0?

According to Infinity Ward, switching to a new engine is a fundamental change for Warzone, which means that when Warzone 2.0 is released, everything will be completely new.

This implies that any unlocks you have already obtained in Warzone as well as any weapons and operator skins you may have bought will NOT transfer over to the new game.

Some people might find this disappointing, but it makes sense given that Warzone will have been available for 2.5 years by the time its sequel is released. Things have a finite lifespan.

Does The Original Warzone Still Exist?

Another fascinating point that has been confirmed is that Warzone 1.0 will continue to be playable for the foreseeable future even after Warzone 2.0 is released. This may be done to prevent people from leaving the group or just to maintain their access to the packages they have purchased.

You won’t be able to access the older game during the time when Warzone 2.0 is being released and establishing itself as the default location for new players. Then, Warzone 1 will make a comeback as Warzone Caldera, according to Infinity Ward.

Warzone 2.0 New Battle Pass system

Due to the astounding levels of player engagement in its mechanics, Fortnite’s Battle Pass has long been the envy of the industry.

It’s safe to say that Call of Duty has imitated it, as Warzone 2.0 will have a new appearance and feel in the COD battle pass when Season 1 launches.

With pages of things that unlock as you achieve specific levels or unlock a particular amount of rewards, it will have an unlock system where you earn tokens that let you choose which tiers and rewards to unlock.

As you advance through it, this will give you a little more influence over the money you make.

Warzone 2.0 New Map

As mentioned in Call of Duty: Next, Warzone 2.0 will have a new map called Al Mazrah, which is based in a hypothetical part of Western Asia.

It is a vast area with a variety of places to explore, as you can see above, and is slightly larger than Caldera or Verdansk, according to reference points. Some regions are made more recognizable by the very recognizable fragments from famous maps like Highrise and Terminal that are scattered across the area.

Introducing Al Mazrah – the brand-new Battle Royale map for #Warzone2 📈 Built for Next Gen

🟢 New Multi-Circle closure

🛥 Water combat

⚔️ Gulag 2.0

💪 Take on enemies at Strongholds

🔥 Plus more Where is the squad dropping first? 🪂 #CODNext pic.twitter.com/aShCP7FqAq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2022

We’ll undoubtedly discover more about its role in the larger narrative over time because it’s a site that was prominently featured in Modern Warfare 2’s campaign.

Due to the fact that water makes up a larger portion of the landscape, as we’ll detail later, boats and swimming will be essential in some areas.

When the new Warzone version launches, it’s expected that Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep will both be missing, but we’ve been promised exciting news about smaller maps in Warzone 2.0. However, it’s unclear what will happen to the Resurgence maps now in Warzone.

According to InsiderGaming, a new Resurgence-size map is under construction and is scheduled to launch in the middle of 2023.

This indicates that you might be stuck with the full-size battle royale experience for a time, but it’s unlikely to last forever.

Warzone 2.0 Gameplay Changes

Since Warzone will be using the same engine as Modern Warfare 2, all of the gameplay adjustments that have been made for that game should also apply to Warzone.

This indicates that the visuals will be improved, especially on more recent systems. Additionally, the more recent technology will provide a 120Hz option for faster response times and enhanced smoothness.

You no longer have to purchase loadout drops to obtain complete custom setups including perks and weapons, which is a significant alteration to the game’s balance. It will now cost more to purchase individual guns from your armory at buy stations, increasing the cost of equipping yourself much greater.

It can be a race to grab your stuff when loadout drops spawn onto the map as in-game events that can be used by any team. Finally, you’ll be able to acquire loadouts by landing at designated Strongholds and eliminating the opposing AI there in order to achieve a goal.

The game now includes swimming and makes extensive use of boats in the landscape. Vehicles are increasingly being updated to include more precise damage, such as punctures, and to leave a persistent husk for cover when they explode. They require fuel as well, which may be replenished at a fuel station where you can also repair them or use canisters that have been stolen.

Warzone 2.0 Trailer

Warzone 2.0 received a real trailer just a few days before its release, and what a trailer it is.

There is a ton to see, including plenty of vehicular manslaughters and explosive action, as well as new mechanics and modes. Prior to that, the below COD Next trailer gave us only a fleeting glance.

However, if you want to see more gameplay, just visit YouTube. Several streamers were given the opportunity to play Warzone 2.0 at Next and then again at Infinity Ward’s headquarters in November 2022, so there is a ton of gameplay available from people like StoneMountain64, Westie, and many others.

In just days of waiting, on November 16, 2022, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 will be released. It follows the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

This was verified during COD: Next, a gathering that, given how much interest it sparked, may very well turn into an annual tradition for Activision.

This release date is welcome news compared to the 2023 debut date that had been rumored, and it gives us a few weeks to level up in MW2’s multiplayer mode before diving into the new Warzone.

