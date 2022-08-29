West Nile Virus Cases Recorded in San Gabriel, Antelope, and San Fernando Valleys in Orange County

A total of six human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Los Angeles County since late July, according to local health officials.

No information about the patients was published on Thursday, but the county’s public health department says the casualties are from the Antelope Valley, San Fernando Valley, and San Gabriel Valley.

The county reports that all of the individuals who were hospitalized in late July and early August are doing well now.

County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis issued a statement saying, “Mosquitoes flourish in hot weather and residents should take simple actions to limit their risk of exposure to mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus.”

Protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites by using insect repellent and getting rid of any stagnant water around your home. Residents can protect themselves against West Nile virus and the dangerous neuro-invasive sickness it can cause by taking precautions now.

A total of 18 human cases of West Nile virus had been confirmed throughout California as of last Friday; one of these instances was in Pasadena, which has its own health department independent of the county. Earlier last month, Orange County revealed a human case.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the peak of the West Nile virus season is from late summer to early fall. Infected mosquitoes get the virus via biting infected birds, and then they spread it to humans.

According to the CDC, only about 1 in 5 persons who contract the virus actually become ill with fever and other symptoms. According to CDC estimates, roughly 1 in 150 infected individuals will develop a severe, potentially deadly illness.

Health officials advise individuals to apply mosquito repellent because there is currently no vaccine or treatment for West Nile virus in humans. Products containing the active chemicals DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are recommended by the CDC because, when used as directed, they are safe and effective against mosquitoes that can transmit disease.

Besides these, locals should also do:

If water collects in a container for longer than a week, such as a clogged rain gutter, rain barrel, abandoned tire, bucket, watering trough, etc., it must be drained.