West Virginia Senators Vote Against A Bill To Prohibit Child Marriage

On Wednesday, West Virginia state senators on the Judiciary Committee voted down a bill that would have prohibited child marriage in all circumstances.
The bill, which was narrowly defeated 9-8 by the committee, attempted to set 18 as the age of consent for marriage and to eliminate the ability of minors to obtain approval to marry from a parent, guardian, or court.
According to ABC News, minors as young as 16 can currently marry with parental authorization in West Virginia, but those under 16 must seek a dispensation from a judge.
According to a Pew Research Center review of 2014 statistics, the state had one of the highest rates of child marriage in the country.
“I simply wanted to remind everyone in the room that today is International Women’s Day,” state Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel (D) told MetroNews after the committee rejected the bill. “I appreciate it.”
The bill’s chief proponent, Democratic state Delegate Sen. Kayla Young, lambasted the committee vote on Wednesday. This week, the West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the bill.
“They first sought to table the bill without debate, which failed, then they killed the bill instead,” Young tweeted. “For the time being, there will be no floor for the age of marriage in West Virginia, harming our children.”
On Thursday, the bill was successfully discharged from the Senate Judiciary Committee, but it remains to be seen whether it can pass the whole state Senate.
