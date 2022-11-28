What Does Crop Mean On Tiktok: Is The Word Used More In The Technical Sense Than Logical On TikTok?

What Does Crop Mean On Tiktok: Inside jokes and memes abound on TikTok, with one recent trend being the addition of the comments “story time” and “crop” to viral videos. Even though Facebook and Instagram are still the most popular social media apps, TikTok’s meteoric rise to prominence is impossible to ignore.
Because of its expanding user base, top-notch For You algorithm, and powerful filters and editing tools, TikTok is here to stay.
TikTok is no exception to the rule, with new fads, challenges, and memes appearing as frequently as on any other mainstream social media platform. The meanings of some of them should be obvious. For instance, TikTok users following the Thanos snap fad often record themselves losing stuff.
Some of the trends, like the one involving the brownie recipe, are completely incomprehensible. TikTok’s appeal lies in the fact that its viral videos can go viral for seemingly no reason at all.
This is the case with the story time’ and ‘crop’ features on TikTok. Anyone who has spent any amount of time recently perusing the comments section of TikTok videos has likely come across the same two comments:
“story time” and “crop.” Indeed, any video will do.TikTok can record dancing, comedy, Fortnite bragging, and more. People frequently write “story time” and “crop” without providing context in the comments section.
What Does Crop Mean On Tiktok
Obviously, another TikTok fad has caught its users unprepared. There seems to be a new fad every few months or so that causes widespread consternation. As far as the app is concerned, this is simply another moment.
But what exactly do “story time” and “crop” refer to? If you’re like me, you’ve found yourself scrolling through the comments of a viral video and wondering what some of the terms mean. Why did it all begin? Let’s talk it over.
For starters, they don’t have any hidden psychological significance. Both are essentially inside jokes poking fun at the comments section of online videos, where people frequently feel the need to explain the context of the stories they share online or the specific cropping choices they made.
It doesn’t really make sense, but it’s apparently become a thing anyhow. Despite how ridiculous it seems.
The concept of “story time?” can be easily explained. In this scenario, the user is responding to a video that has either teased them or shown them the results of something, and they want to know more background information (a backstory) to fully understand what happened.
When a TikTok user types “crop,” it means they want the video’s creator to reupload it without any of the app’s overlays, such as the like and share buttons on the right or the caption or search bar at the top.
Even as “story time?” and “crop” become more popular on TikTok, the app’s creators aren’t happy about the spam. All of us are in this together.
How Do People Make Fun of “Crop”?
On TikTok, even the most worn-out cliche can be spun into a new ironic movement. People are using the phrase “crop?” to prank other users on TikTok because it has become so ubiquitous in a literal sense.
Another common question asked out of genuine curiosity about a video was, “Story time?” when a viewer sought more information about the backstory. ‘Storytime?’ has become a meme in the same vein as ‘crop comments.
