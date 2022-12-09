What Does Fake Body Mean On TikTok: Is The Commonly Seen Phrase On TikTok Related To Nude Content?

When using TikTok, it might be difficult to keep up with the constant influx of new terms, hashtags, and acronyms. With terms like “pressing P” and “bing bong” entering the lexicon, it can seem as though the people behind TikTok are using a completely foreign language. Let’s dig deep into What Does Fake Body Mean On TikTok?
A lexicon for all of these terms is essential. But until then, you can count on us to provide an explanation whenever you need one. The term “fake body” has recently become popular on TikTok.
Body double? Such as a lifelike doll? To be sure, that is not the case. If you want to know the meaning of this phrase and why it’s appearing in so many video captions, keep reading. Let’s dig deep into What Does Fake Body Mean On TikTok?
Contents
What Does Fake Body Mean On TikTok?
TikTok users searching for “fake body” in the caption of their video may find a few results. These users typically use a caution emoji before the word “fake” and another one after the word “body.”
But as you’ve probably already seen, not one of these videos features a “fake body” or any false bodies at all. No dolls or mannequins can be found. Authenticity has been completely lost. Furthermore, most of these producers, to my best judgement, don’t appear to have ever had plastic surgery. But why is that? Explain the meaning of the term “fake body.”
To be perfectly honest, the sentence wasn’t even meant for listeners or readers. Instead, artists include the phrase in their descriptions to bypass TikTok’s moderation checks.
Video content creators run the danger of having their videos removed whenever they feature them in revealing clothing, such as a bikini or low-cut top. So, What Does Fake Body Mean On TikTok? The purpose of writing “fake body” is to prevent the video from being reported for minor safety or nudity violations.
Nudity Is Strictly Prohibited On TikTok
Videos that violate TikTok’s strict nudity requirements are removed immediately.
TikTok explicitly states that “we do not accept nudity, pornography, or sexually explicit content on our platform” in its Community Guidelines.
TikTok takes the protection of children extremely seriously; its terms of service state explicitly, “We do not accept behaviors that perpetuate the abuse, harm, risk, or exploitation of kids on TikTok.”
Source: In The Know
If the content is found to portray abuse, exploitation, or nudity of kids in any manner, including animation or digitally made or edited media, it will be removed.
A common way to avoid having a video banned from TikTok is to utilize the phrase “fake body,” which is used when someone is wearing clothing or swimwear that is just slightly exposing.
Tiktok Can Also Block Explicit Words And Sentences
In addition to graphic images, offensive language is also a violation of TikTok’s Community Guidelines.
Videos that contain profanity or sexual references are more likely to be deleted.
Code words are commonly used by TikTok users as an alternative to swearing. The word “f***” has been replaced by “fork,” and the word “s***” has been replaced with the poo emoji.
For Those Curious, Here Are Tiktok’s Age Restrictions
According to the TikTok terms of service, app users must be at least 13 years old.
There is a section of the TikTok website that reads, “In the US, if you’re under 13 years old, you’ll be placed into our TikTok for Younger Users experience, which has additional privacy and safety protections designed specifically for this audience.”
If a user is found to be under 13 and posting material that is not appropriate for the Younger Users’ experience, that user will be banned.
You May Also Like: