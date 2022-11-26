What Does W Mean On TikTok: Why People Get Confused When They Receive W In Their Comments?

What Does W Mean On TikTok: It can be challenging to learn new jargon at first. In the same way that “cap” once meant “ceiling” and “greatness” but is now just another way of saying “lie,” “ceiling” and “greatness” have lost their original meanings and become synonymous with one another. Yes, it’s very odd.
Some words, however, have meanings that are immediately clear, even when only one letter is used. Just like the TikTok star “W.” There’s no shame in wondering, “What does a “W” indicate on TikTok?”
Contents
What Does W Mean On TikTok
If you follow the culture of internet feuds in any way, watch or play any form of sport, or heck, even if you follow internet feud culture at all, then you are aware that “W” is an abbreviation for “win.” It is the opposite of someone taking an “L,” but it can also be extended to signify that something is generally positive.
For instance, if someone comments “W” on one of your posts, it may indicate that they believe your TikTok is a win. You can move about the rest of your day feeling happy and proud of your accomplishments if you see a bunch of “W” comments on a TikTok that you posted.
This indicates that the content positively resonated with a number of users and that you have received some validation from strangers on the internet.
When Do We Use W On TikTok
Tiktokers frequently utilize the letter W to indicate that something has been positive in their lives. It is understood that the usage of the acronym in a comment area is meant as a positive comment about the accomplishment being recognized.
“Big W,” short for “big win,” is another common spelling of the term. In this case, if someone enjoys your content enough to comment “W,” it’s because they appreciate your hard work.
The popular term on sites like Instagram and Twitter is frequently used to celebrate life events such as a new home, job, or vehicle. It’s a sign that all their efforts have paid off for them.
Source: Sportskeeda
W represents winning, and L stands for defeat. Most Internet users reserve the term for broken relationships or failed attempts to start new ones. Sports fans use these abbreviations as a way to communicate how they feel about the current season and the performance of their favorite clubs.
If I were you, I’d take an L on this.
What is the Difference between Big L and Big W?
Both “Big L” and “Big W” are examples of online slang, although their meanings are distinct.
As the Internet develops and evolves, so does the language used online.
The terms “Big L” and “Big W” have only recently entered common usage on the internet. The term “Big L” is used to describe a catastrophic disappointment.
Big W, on the other hand, is used to express the opposite sentiment—congratulation for a job well done.
How To Use W In A Sentence?
Here are some examples of how you can join the discourse of the next generation by using the word “W” in your sentences:
- The Lakers are on a roll right now, and their performance last night earned them another victory.
- The new Taylor Swift album is a W, and it was just released.
- Good for you, it’s a W promotion.
- Your post is such a W
You May Also Like: