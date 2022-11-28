What Happened To Greg Oden: Why Does The Player Call Himself “One Of The Biggest Busts In NBA History”?

What Happened To Greg Oden: After an exciting amateur career, the NBA and its supporters had great hopes for Greg Oden. Unfortunately, the 7-foot big man was one of the biggest (both literally and figuratively) busts in league history, failing to live up to the lofty expectations placed upon him.
Today, we remember his career-ending injuries.
Who Is Greg Oden
NBA veteran Greg Oden of the United States has a net worth of $16 million. Throughout his career, Oden battled through a litany of injuries to become a fan favorite for his time with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Miami Heat.
Greg’s birthdate is January 22, 1988, which places him squarely in Buffalo, New York. He attended Sarah Scott Middle School in Terra Haute, Indiana, after moving there with his family at the age of nine.
He then went to Indianapolis with his mother and brother to play basketball at Lawrence North High School. Oden won the 2005 and 2006 National Boys Basketball Player of the Year after leading his high school team to three straight Indiana Class 4A basketball championships.
Greg was a student at Ohio State University during the 2006-07 season. He suffered a wrist injury in October and didn’t play until December 2, 2006. He ended up with 14 points, 10 boards, and 5 blocks in the game. Sportscaster Steve Kerr called Greg a “once-in-a-decade player” that year.
Oden had a stellar collegiate career, highlighted by a trip to the 2007 National Championship Game and a Defensive Player of the Year award. Greg was the first rookie to be selected to the Associated Press’s All-American team since 1990. Oden declared for the 2007 NBA draught after only one year of collegiate basketball.
What Happened To Greg Oden
He was chosen first overall, above all other NBA prospects including Kevin Durant, Al Horford, Joakim Noah, Corey Brewer, and even college teammate Mike Conley.
Oden’s career was cut short by injuries, primarily.
Oden’s first surgery in the NBA was microfracture surgery on his right knee, performed three months after being chosen.
To make matters worse, he would end up missing the rest of the 2007-2008 campaign.
More than half of his total games played were in his first season (2008-2009).
Over 21.5 minutes per game, Oden averaged 8.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks.
Oden started every game for the 2009–10 season and averaged 11.1 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 2.3 BPG in those roles.
Unfortunately, a left patellar fracture ended his season after only 21 games.
Oden would miss the next three seasons with the Trail Blazers due to setbacks and more knee damage discovered during surgery.
The former first-overall pick would spend six years in Portland but appear in just 82 games.
Overall, his stats were dismal: 9.4 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 1.2 BPG.
The Attempting Of A Comeback
Oden would return to the NBA for one more season after being released by the Trail Blazers.
In the offseason of 2013, he inked a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, where he would play in 23 games for the NBA Finals contenders.
Greg would end up playing a grand total of 7:29 in three postseason games, all of which were meaningless late-game substitutions in blowout victories.
In 2015, Oden would attempt a comeback, holding tryouts with the Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets, and Dallas Mavericks.
In the end, no contracts materialized from those exercises, and Oden left for the international stage.
He planned to sign a one-year deal with the Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association and play in 25 games.
While playing for the Dragons, the ex-Trail Blazer averaged 13.0 PPG, 12.6 RPG, and 2.0 BPG.
Injuries derailed what could have been a promising NBA career for Oden.
His per-36-minute stats of 14.9 PPG, 11.6 RPG and 2.3 BPG on 57.4% shooting belie his flop reputation.
He wasn’t as bad as his draft-bust reputation suggests, but he never played in the NBA again.
If not for injuries, former teammate Mike Conley thinks Greg Oden would have been remembered as a legend.
Conley told The Vertical, “It was not intended to turn out this way.” Everyone will tell you that he is the player deserving of All-NBA and All-Star recognition. Should he have been able to maintain his health, he would have been remembered as one of the greatest centers of all time. How everything came together is so strange.
