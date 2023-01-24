What Happened To Mahomes: Is He Fine Now?

What Happened To Mahomes? Even though Patrick Mahomes severely damaged his ankle in the first quarter, he came back for the second half and helped the Chiefs defeat the Jaguars by a score of 27-20 in the Divisional Round.
Mahomes’ ankle twisted awkwardly as a result of being hauled down by the Jaguars’ Arden Key after dumping to Kelce. Chad Henne replaced the Chiefs’ starting quarterback for the following drive after the game had already begun. Despite the Chiefs’ official designation of Mahomes as questionable to return, he started the second half at quarterback.
What Happened To Mahomes?
Mahomes underwent an x-ray while off the field, and the results revealed that he had sprained his high ankle, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Mahomes promptly got up and made his way to the sideline during the 30-second timeout to seek treatment after suffering the injury.
Despite plainly limping, he continued to play for the remainder of the first quarter and had strapping after the game. The Chiefs’ field goal at the end of the drive gave them a 10-7 advantage. Why did Mahomes leave the game to get more medical attention?
Why Mahomes Left The Game To Receive Medical Care?
After the drive, Mahomes was heard telling the Chiefs coaching staff that he “was good,” but he skipped the following drive to get further help in the locker room as the Jaguars drove the field. Chad Henne led the club on the following drive as Mahomes was receiving treatment in the locker room. Henne was in perfect control during the touchdown-scoring drive, completing 5 of 7 passes for 23 yards.
In addition to his outburst, Mahomes also clashed with the Chiefs’ coaching staff while throwing his jacket to the ground. His ankle strapping was noticeably thicker when he returned to the field.
After receiving treatment at halftime and coming back for the Chiefs’ first drive of the second half, Mahomes was limping but still managed to scamper for yards on multiple snaps. He played the entire second half as the Chiefs upset the Jaguars 27-20. Read the next paragraph to learn more about Patrick’s early years.
Patrick Mahomes Beginnings
On September 17, 1995, Patrick Mahomes II was born in Tyler, Texas, to Randi and Pat Mahomes, a former MLB pitcher. At Texas’ Whitehouse High School, he participated in American football, basketball, and baseball.
His football record in his senior year was outstanding. He accumulated 948 rushing yards, 4,619 passing yards, 50 passing touchdowns, and 15 running scores. He excelled at baseball. He threw a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts. After that, MaxPreps named him “Male Athlete of the Year.”
Mahomes went to Texas Tech after graduating from high school. In 2014, the Detroit Tigers selected him. He rejected the “Detroit Tigers” in favour of football. Read on to find out when he started her career as an NFL player.
Patrick Mahomes NFL Career
Mahomes faced the Oklahoma State University Cowboys in his first game of collegiate football. Injured quarterback Davis Matthew Webb was replaced by him. Against the Texas Longhorns of the “University of Texas at Austin,” he made his starting debut.
Following a debut performance in which he completed 13 of 21 passes, Mahomes started the following three contests. With six touchdown passes against the Baylor University Bears, he threw for 598 yards. In addition to playing football, he also pitched relief for the Texas Tech Red Raiders baseball team.
In his second year, he made his quarterback debut (QB). With four touchdown passes, he defeated “Sam Houston State University” to win the season opener in 2015. In order to assist his team win over the “UTEP Miners” of the “University of Texas at El Paso,” he threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more. He has 4,653 throwing yards, 36 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in 2015.
Before the following season, Mahomes gave up baseball to devote himself to football. On October 22, 2016, he broke many records whilst playing the “Oklahoma Sooners.” 53 touchdowns and 421 yards were his averages. He won the Sammy Baugh Trophy and was named to the second team of academic All-Americans.
see you Sunday, Chiefs Kingdom! ⏰ pic.twitter.com/mrTgR48T84
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 24, 2023
On January 3, he went into the 2017 NFL Draft. Before the draught, he was regarded as the second-best quarterback by Sports Illustrated, third-best by ESPN, and fourth-best by NFL Draft Scout. He had a fantastic collegiate record, making him a highly sought-after lottery choice. With the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns, he had 18 private workouts and visits.
He was selected in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs. Since Todd Alan Blackledge in the 1983 “NFL Draft,” he was the first quarterback selected in the first round for the Missouri squad. On July 20, 2017, he signed with the “Chiefs” for $16.42 million. In his first start, he assisted the “Chiefs” in defeating the “Denver Broncos.”
