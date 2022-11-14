What We Know About The Victims Of The Plane Crash During The Dallas Air Show

Six individuals were killed in a plane crash over Dallas, and their deaths have prompted national sorrow. On Saturday, during an aviation show at the Dallas Executive Airport, two vintage military planes collided.

On Sunday, the National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the inquiry, revealed that the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and the Bell P-63 Kingcobra each had a crew of six. The planes located in Houston weren’t taking paying passengers on tours at the time.

Many individuals have taken to social media to express their sorrow and solidarity with the victims while officials continue their investigation. So far, we know the identities of four of the six fatalities. These are the facts that we have gathered about them:

Terry Barker.

Keller Mayor Armin Mizani said that in addition to being a husband and a parent, Terry Barker was a veteran of the United States Army and a former councilman for the city.

The mayor announced Barker’s death on social media and praised his “passion of community” and “belief by many.”

“When I knew Terry, he was a friend. In the beginning, I went to him for advice “”I told WFAA,” Mizani said. “Always willing to lend a hand to those in need. Husband, father of two, retired pilot, and veteran of the United States Army.”

The Field of Honor in front of Keller Town Hall will remain there for another week as a tribute to Barker, city officials said.

Capt. Curtis Rowe

10TV, WFAA’s sister station in Ohio, reports that Major Curtis Rowe, a mechanic for the B-17, was among the crew members that perished. After his death, the Civil Air Patrol’s Ohio Wing issued a statement on their respective social media accounts.

For more than 30 years, Rowe was a dedicated member of the patrol. Then he followed his dream and joined the Commemorative Air Force as a B-17 pilot.

Over the course of his career, “Curt impacted the lives of thousands of his fellow Civil Air Patrol members,” according to a statement released by the Wing headquarters. “As we honor the life and legacy of Major Curt Rowe, I’d like to ask that you take a moment to think back on the ways in which he served your city, state, and country.

Craig Hutain

Pilot Craig Hutain lives in Montgomery, Texas, which is located in the Houston metropolitan area and to the northwest of Conroe.

His friend, told WFAA that the two of them had flown together on and off for 25 years and that Hutain “lit up every room he was in.” When asked about Hutain, he said, “one of the best pilots I’ve ever flown with.”

Len Root

Friends and the Allied Pilots Association, the union representing American Airlines pilots, confirmed that Len Root was one of the dead.

According to WFAA’s sources, the American Airlines captain was “a gentleman who took the time to hear you out and genuinely cared about what you had to say. Technically speaking, he was top notch.”