Where Are Home Alone Cast Members Now In 2023?

Now Kevin McCallister is a mature adult. Discover the lives of Home Alone Cast who starred in the 1990 holiday classic.
Contents
Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister
After the premiere of the legendary Christmas film in 1990, Culkin, then 10 years old, shot to fame thanks to his major part as Kevin.
Kevin’s dream of being home alone is swiftly turned into a comical nightmare and battle of wits when a pair of inept burglars try to sneak into his house while his large family is away.
After his moving performance in My Girl, Culkin starred in the film’s 1992 sequel. He tied the knot with Rachel Miner when he was only 18, but the couple divorced in 2002. He subsequently took a step back from public view and established a low-key romance with actress Mila Kunis, whom he dated for eight years before they broke up in 2011.
In 2017, Culkin found love again with Brenda Song, who starred with him on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. The two have discussed starting a family.
Furthermore, he is the host of the podcast Bunny Ears (and uses Twitter to remind people how old they are). Culkin’s season 10 appearance on American Horror Story will air in 2021.
Joe Pesci as Harry Lime
Pesci has played criminals before, albeit in lighter fare than his role as a con guy in the smash film from the 1990s. In the follow-up film, Lost in New York, he once again played Harry.
The actor has been a mainstay in Martin Scorsese’s crime-family sagas for quite some time, starring opposite Robert De Niro in such cult masterpieces as Goodfellas (1990), My Cousin Vinny (1992), Casino (1995), Gone Fishin’ (1997), and The Irishman (2001). (2019).
Home Alone Cast: Daniel Stern as Marv Murchins
Stern’s character may not have gotten away with stealing from the McCallisters, but the actor has found success nearly three decades after the film’s release.
Source: People
After appearing as Marv again in the sequel, the actor returned to The Wonder Years as the show’s narrator and stayed with the show until its 1993 end.
Since then, Stern has maintained a busy schedule in cinema and television, with recent credits including James vs. His Future Self (2019) and Aidy Bryant’s Shrill (Hulu).
Catherine O’Hara as Kate McCallister
Several supporting parts for O’Hara in the 1980s, including the iconic portrayal of Mrs. Deeds in 1988’s Beetlejuice, ensured that she was already a household name in Hollywood.
O’Hara maintained her acting career after her role as Mrs. McCallister, appearing in films and on television shows such as Glenn Martin, D.D.S., and Skylanders Academy. She won an Emmy in 2020 for her outstanding lead actress performance as the washed-up soap opera diva Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek. In the year 2020, the series ended.
John Heard as Peter McCallister
Heard had a distinguished four-decade career in Hollywood, appearing in over 200 films and television shows. Unexpectedly, he passed away in 2017 at the age of 71.
In addition to his portrayal as Kevin’s loving (but forgetful) father, Heard was in several other notable films before his untimely demise, including Gladiator (1992), Awakenings (1990), and The Guardian (1988). (2006). Also, in five episodes of The Sopranos, he portrayed a detective.
Devin Ratray as Buzz McCallister
While Ratray will always be remembered for his portrayal of Kevin’s wicked older brother, Buzz, he has maintained a successful career in supporting roles over the years.
Over the years, he has made guest appearances on shows like Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods, and Chicago Med. Ra tray’s most recent appearances include those in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Russian Doll starring Natasha Lyonne and in the critically acclaimed film Hustlers starring Jennifer Lopez and a host of other A-list celebrities.
The film Kimi, released in 2022, also included him in a supporting role.
Fuller McCallister, played by Kieran Culkin
After Home Alone and its sequel, Macaulay’s younger brother starred in several additional films, including She’s All That (1999), in which he played the role of an irritating younger brother once again.
To follow in his brother’s footsteps, Kieran left the acting industry between 2003 (when he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as the title character in Igby Goes Down) and 2008 (when he returned).
As Roman Roy on HBO’s smash hit series Succession since 2018, Kieran has been nominated for both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his performance. Kieran is a husband to Jazz Charton and a father to their children, a son named Wilder Wolf and a girl named Kinsey Sioux.
John Candy as Gus Polinski
The Canadian comic was already well-known in Hollywood for his many comedic roles prior to his appearance in Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987), Uncle Buck (1989), and Cool Runnings (1992), where he played the role of a midwestern hero saving the day for the panicked McCallister family (1993).
Sadly, Candy passed away from a heart attack only a few years after Home Alone was first released in 1994. He was 43.
You May Also Like: